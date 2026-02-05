Show you care by sending a valentine to seniors

“We would give them out and the people just loved them!” said the Brookville woman.

When her son was about 7, Schrodi decided to replicate that act of kindness.

“He loved doing it and the elderly people loved having him there. It made him humble and it made him realize there was a world out there besides what he was used to. ”

Her son, now 48, vividly remembers those excursions as well.

“Those little ladies used to pinch me on the jaw,” her son told her recently.

Hearts Across America

Kiley Kinnison-Dodd, director of marketing for The Courtyard at Centerville, said in the past “Hearts Across America” has been about children connecting with other children across the country.

The activities director at her assisted living and memory care community said the idea of adapting it for seniors came from a Facebook group of colleagues at the local, state, and national levels. It promised to be especially meaningful to seniors who rarely had visitors or received mail.

“Now senior living communities across the country are posting their information so everyone can swap valentines and letters,” said Kinnison-Dodd. “We’ve also reached out to schools because we have residents whose children are teachers at some of the local school districts. We asked them to write an inspiring letter or wishes for a Happy Valentine’s Day. We know our residents will enjoy them and enjoy passing them around.”

Memory Care Director Serrenea Toops at The Courtyard, who is spearheading the project, said it has been a beautiful way for residents to connect with the world beyond their community.

“Creating these cards gives them purpose, joy, and a sense of connection—especially knowing their messages of love are traveling across the country.”

Julia, a resident, said she loves making the cards,

" It makes me happy to think someone far away will open it and smile.”

We can do it too!

Most of those who send Valentine’s tend to send them to the same handful of people every year — significant others, family members, dear friends. The Courtyard management is hoping that friends, families, schools, and communities expand that idea.

They’re encouraging us not only to send cards to their residents, but deliver or send them to other seniors we know —older family members, nearby senior citizen centers, nursing homes, or neighbors who live alone. It’s a great way to teach children about acts of kindness.

If you’d like to send a valentine to someone at The Courtyard at Centerville, 10400 Randall Park Drive, Centerville, OH 45458.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.