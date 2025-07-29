Small Farm and Food Fest this weekend in Huber Heights is for all ages

Hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and pop-up farmers will be a part of the learning fun for all ages at the Small Farm & Food Fest Saturday presented by Five Rivers MetroPark at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Road in Huber Heights
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free, family-friendly event encourages guests to build skills in growing, preparing and preserving their food.
“As food prices rise, sustainable living skills like growing, preparing and storing your own food are more relevant than ever,” said Rick Musselman, MetroParks education coordinator in a press release. “These practices are not only better for the environment — they can be affordable too.”
Demonstrations, workshops and activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the 1880s county fair at the farm include:
- Food and gardening: Heirloom vegetable display, exotic fruit stand and canned goods display
- Life on the farm: Blacksmithing and woodworking
- Family fun: Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides
- Live animals: Draft horse demonstrations and heritage breeds of livestock
- Textiles: Rope making and textile display
The pop-up farmers market is expected to include a variety of goods from produce and native plants to handcrafted soaps. Community organizations and small businesses will also participate to share their knowledge of the region’s food system, composting, gardening, outdoor education and more.
In addition local speakers exploring a variety of topics will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Daniel Arnold Barn. Topics covered include Erin Talzzia of Dayton Children’s Hospital discussing “Packing a Healthy Yet Cost-Saving Lunch for Your Kids,” Annie Foos of Saint Anne’s Cheese Co. offering tips on the “Basics of Butter Making” and Betty Hoevel of Five Rivers MetroParks detailing “Vegetables that Keep Growing After You Harvest Them.”
Local food trucks expected to participate include Pa’s Pork, I Heart Ice Cream, Kona Shaved Ice, El Buen Taco, The Wrappin’ & Rollin’ Cafe and Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew.
The Small Farm & Food Fest is also a waste-free event. Visitors are asked to bring a reusable water bottle and to visit the designated waste stations where volunteers will help them sort their trash.
For more information, visit metroparks.org/farmfest.
