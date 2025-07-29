Breaking: VP JD Vance says video of violent fight in Cincinnati shows ‘mob of lawless thugs’

Small Farm and Food Fest this weekend in Huber Heights is for all ages

Carriage Hill MetroPark is the site of the annual Small Farm & Food Fest slated Aug. 2. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Carriage Hill MetroPark is the site of the annual Small Farm & Food Fest slated Aug. 2. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and pop-up farmers will be a part of the learning fun for all ages at the Small Farm & Food Fest Saturday presented by Five Rivers MetroPark at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Road in Huber Heights

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free, family-friendly event encourages guests to build skills in growing, preparing and preserving their food.

“As food prices rise, sustainable living skills like growing, preparing and storing your own food are more relevant than ever,” said Rick Musselman, MetroParks education coordinator in a press release. “These practices are not only better for the environment — they can be affordable too.”

The Small Farm & Food Fest features dozens of hands-on activities, a pop-up farmers market, demonstrations, speakers and other activities that helps to promote healthy eating and sustainable living. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Demonstrations, workshops and activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the 1880s county fair at the farm include:

  • Food and gardening: Heirloom vegetable display, exotic fruit stand and canned goods display
  • Life on the farm: Blacksmithing and woodworking
  • Family fun: Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides
  • Live animals: Draft horse demonstrations and heritage breeds of livestock
  • Textiles: Rope making and textile display

ExploreUD students contribute to local sustainability efforts

The pop-up farmers market is expected to include a variety of goods from produce and native plants to handcrafted soaps. Community organizations and small businesses will also participate to share their knowledge of the region’s food system, composting, gardening, outdoor education and more.

In addition local speakers exploring a variety of topics will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Daniel Arnold Barn. Topics covered include Erin Talzzia of Dayton Children’s Hospital discussing “Packing a Healthy Yet Cost-Saving Lunch for Your Kids,” Annie Foos of Saint Anne’s Cheese Co. offering tips on the “Basics of Butter Making” and Betty Hoevel of Five Rivers MetroParks detailing “Vegetables that Keep Growing After You Harvest Them.”

ExploreJunk King encourages eco-friendly ways to reduce waste

Local food trucks expected to participate include Pa’s Pork, I Heart Ice Cream, Kona Shaved Ice, El Buen Taco, The Wrappin’ & Rollin’ Cafe and Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew.

The Small Farm & Food Fest is also a waste-free event. Visitors are asked to bring a reusable water bottle and to visit the designated waste stations where volunteers will help them sort their trash.

For more information, visit metroparks.org/farmfest.

Carriage Hill MetroPark will host the Small Farm & Food Fest on Saturday, Aug 2. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In Other News
1
Art in the City festival in Dayton this weekend: What to know
2
Survey results show concerns of seniors in Dayton include staying in...
3
Junk King will take some of the things other removal companies might...
4
Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival returns to Miamisburg
5
‘Twilight Zone’ creator Rod Serling to be honored with historical...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.