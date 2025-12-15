Snow fun in Dayton: Prepare for the cold weather first

A little preparation, however, is in order before you head out.

“Dress in layers to control your body temperature,” said Mark Hess, Five Rivers MetroParks chief of public safety. “Sweating in the sun can make you cold in the shade. It’s best if your base layer is made from a wicking material, such as polyester, that pulls sweat away from your skin. Additionally, be sure you have a layer of insulation, such as wool, that provides heat and a weather-appropriate jacket.”

So, bundle up, grab your hat and gloves and get ready to have snow much fun.

Sledding

Speeding down the hill, snow flying and adrenaline pumping — glide to a stop and then it’s back to trudging up the hill. Sledding is a winter favorite for the young as well as the young at heart.

Finding a safe spot is the first step. Ideal sledding areas have a long run-off at the bottom of the hill and are free of obstacles like large rocks, trees, fences or stumps. Avoid areas near ponds or other bodies of water, parking lots and roads. Five Rivers MetroParks has designated sledding areas in three parks – Germantown, Englewood and Taylorsville MetroParks.

Sledding accidents do happen — an average of 20,000 sledding related hospital trips annually — so Brown University Health also recommends that children wear helmets, always sled feet first, sled during the day or in well-lit areas and take turns heading down the hill.

Awareness is key to having a fun and safe time sledding.

“Never turn your back at the bottom of a sledding hill, as you want to avoid downhill sledders from running into you,” Hess said.

Skiing and tubing

Skiing, snowboarding or tubing, the choice is yours as Mad River Mountain, Ohio’s largest ski and snowboard resort, is open for the season.

Just about an hour drive from the Dayton area, the resort offers a variety of trails categorized by difficulty. First timer or returning to the sport after years away – lessons are available. And no equipment, no problem as they offer rentals which can be reserved online in advance.

Prefer fun over finesse, then the Tubing Park is the way to go. Giggles and screams of excitement are almost guaranteed with every two-hour tubing pass.

The resort also offers night skiing, perfect for short winter days. In addition to beginner lessons, advanced level clinics are held for skiers who want to fine tune their skills.

For information, visit https://www.skimadriver.com.

WATCH FOR FROSTBITE

Frostbite is the freezing of a specific body part such as fingers, toes, the nose or earlobes.

What are the signs of frostbite?

Lack of feeling in the affected area

Skin that appears waxy, is cold to the touch, or is discolored (flushed, white or gray, yellow or blue)

What should you do if someone has frostbite?

Move the person to a warm place.

Handle the area gently; never rub the affected area.

Warm gently by soaking the affected area in warm water (100–105 degrees) until it appears red and feels warm.

Loosely bandage the area with dry, sterile dressings.

If the person’s fingers or toes are frostbitten, place dry, sterile gauze between them to keep them separated.

Avoid breaking any blisters.

Do not allow the affected area to refreeze.

Seek professional medical care as soon as possible.

Source: American Red Cross