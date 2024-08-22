Starbucks launches fall drinks menu today, earlier than ever

Starbucks knows it, and it is capitalizing on it. Today is the annual launch of the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte drink, which comes shortly after news of the coffee shop’s sales slowing down. The company named a new CEO and chairman — Miami University grad Brian Niccol — who begins in September.

Last year, Starbucks released its fall menu on Aug. 24. In 2022, it was Aug. 30. From 2014-2017 the release was always in September. The company moved to August releases in 2018.

So what’s on Starbucks’ fall menu? Popular 2023 beverages are back, including:

The PSL

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

“Since its debut in 2003 the Pumpkin Spice Latte continues to be Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage,” a Starbucks press site states. “Made with real pumpkin, the handcrafted beverage combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, the beverage is available hot, iced or blended.”

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is “Crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping.”

Also on the menu:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

A new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Chai Latte

The Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai originated as a popular customer customization, Starbucks said.

Food offerings on the 2024 fall menu include the Baked Apple Croissant, a new Raccoon Cake Pop, a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf. Every Starbucks fall menu items are featured prominently on the coffee giant’s website, complete with quick “order now” buttons.

“Customers can also find two additional fall beverages exclusively in the Starbucks app,” the company said. “The Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte is made with rich espresso combined with milk and notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, served over ice and topped with smooth salted caramel cream cold foam. The Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White features Starbucks Blonde Espresso and almondmilk poured over ice with a hint of honey and nondairy apple crisp cold foam.”