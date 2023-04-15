Tab-A-PULL-Ooza benefits Ronald McDonald House Dayton

The Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital provide a space for families to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital.

Save pull tabs year-round

Each year RMHC Dayton receives around $9,000 through the pull tab program. You can use any household container to collect tabs from any aluminum cans including soups, pet foods and pop.

Families, organizations, businesses and youth groups are all welcome to join in the fun at “Tab-A-PULL-Ooza. When you drop off the pull tabs, you’ll see them weighed and learn who the winners are! Prizes will be awarded to the top collectors in these categories: Individual, Community, Business and School.

Did you know that?

6 pounds of pull tabs buys 6 rolls of toilet paper

1.5 pounds of pull tabs buys 1 box of mac n’ cheese

25 pounds of pull tabs buys 24 granola bars

43 pounds of pull tabs buys laundry soap for 225 loads of laundry

Keep in mind that tabs are collected year round and can be dropped off any time at the House, 555 Valley Street, Dayton. It’s a great family project!

Other ways to help

Here’s the current wish list for the House:

Footballs

Soccer balls

Sidewalk chalk

Popsicles

Ice Cream

Travel Sized Toiletries & Toothbrushes

Kroger, Walmart or Amazon Gift Cards

Frozen Dinners

Items for Sandwiches (Lunch Meat, Cheese, Mayo, Mustard)

Fruit Cups

Volunteer!

Hot Meal Program – Did you know that groups of up to 10 people can come and prepare a meal for the families at the House? Groups are responsible for purchasing and bringing in the items needed to cook the meal.

Individual Volunteers - Help with the day-to-day needs around the House.

Activities Volunteer - Bring in a prepared activity for guests staying at the House.

Become A Pantry Partner- Choose one month out of the year to fill the Dayton House with food.

Monetary donations can be made online at rmhcdayton.org/donate or via check. Please make checks payable to Ronald McDonald House Charities and mail to: ATTN: Beth Groff at 555 Valley St. Dayton OH.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

