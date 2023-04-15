Tab-A-PULL-Ooza benefits Ronald McDonald House Dayton

One of the easiest ways to support Ronald McDonald House Charities is to collect and donate your aluminum pull tabs. The organization receives the revenue from the recycled tabs.
“Tab-A-PULL-Ooza is a fun event that is hosted in a great community space,” says Julie Arias, volunteer services and community engagement director for RMHC. “It demonstrates each person’s tangible impact on our mission. With each tab that is donated our mission is bolstered and each donor can see the collective impact.”
This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second Street in Dayton.
RMHC Dayton has provided community, comfort and hope to families of critically ill or injured children since 1980. The mission is to keep families close to each other and the healthcare they need so they can focus on what truly matters, the health of their child.
The Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street provides a resting place for families of sick or ill children with 14 private guest rooms at no cost to guests. Open 365 days a year, the House helps facilitate family-centered care that fosters the health and well-being of the whole family. Home-cooked meals, on-site laundry, family programming and play spaces are provided.
The Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital provide a space for families to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital.
Save pull tabs year-round
Each year RMHC Dayton receives around $9,000 through the pull tab program. You can use any household container to collect tabs from any aluminum cans including soups, pet foods and pop.
Families, organizations, businesses and youth groups are all welcome to join in the fun at “Tab-A-PULL-Ooza. When you drop off the pull tabs, you’ll see them weighed and learn who the winners are! Prizes will be awarded to the top collectors in these categories: Individual, Community, Business and School.
Did you know that?
- 6 pounds of pull tabs buys 6 rolls of toilet paper
- 1.5 pounds of pull tabs buys 1 box of mac n’ cheese
- 25 pounds of pull tabs buys 24 granola bars
- 43 pounds of pull tabs buys laundry soap for 225 loads of laundry
Keep in mind that tabs are collected year round and can be dropped off any time at the House, 555 Valley Street, Dayton. It’s a great family project!
Other ways to help
Here’s the current wish list for the House:
- Footballs
- Soccer balls
- Sidewalk chalk
- Popsicles
- Ice Cream
- Travel Sized Toiletries & Toothbrushes
- Kroger, Walmart or Amazon Gift Cards
- Frozen Dinners
- Items for Sandwiches (Lunch Meat, Cheese, Mayo, Mustard)
- Fruit Cups
Volunteer!
Hot Meal Program – Did you know that groups of up to 10 people can come and prepare a meal for the families at the House? Groups are responsible for purchasing and bringing in the items needed to cook the meal.
Individual Volunteers - Help with the day-to-day needs around the House.
Activities Volunteer - Bring in a prepared activity for guests staying at the House.
Become A Pantry Partner- Choose one month out of the year to fill the Dayton House with food.
Monetary donations can be made online at rmhcdayton.org/donate or via check. Please make checks payable to Ronald McDonald House Charities and mail to: ATTN: Beth Groff at 555 Valley St. Dayton OH.
