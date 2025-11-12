Taylor Swift Laser Show, Thanksgiving Masquerade and a Celtic Christmas: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Harvest Festival

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 14-16

Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

Description: This weekend’s Harvest Festival at Hidden Valley Orchard will feature a cornhole tournament, complete with prizes to win, as well as treats such as apple cobbler, pie and ice cream.

Crafts from the Country

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 6185 N. Diamond Mill Road, Brookville

Description: After bringing in over 2000 people last year, Crafts from the Country will return this weekend with more than 70 vendors selling leather goods, jewelry, baked goods, soap and more.

The City Mercantile Christmas Market

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16

Location: 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon

Description: The City Mercantile Christmas Market will not only offer a variety of vendors selling holiday gifts, but also a petting zoo, a Santa meet-and-great, live music and more.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Laser Show: Taylor Swift

When: 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 14

Location: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Description: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will host a laser show in its planetarium set to the music of pop icon Taylor Swift. There will be three showings of this hour-long performance, and tickets are limited.

Lego Wish List Event

When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 5519 Bigger Road, Dayton and 8781 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.

Description: Both Dayton Brick Shop locations will kick off the holiday season with a special wish list event. Guests will be able to fill out a “LEGO Christmas Wish List” and post it on social media for a chance to win everything on asked for. Those who bring a new LEGO set or toy for the store’s annual Toy Drive will also get a chance to win a holiday LEGO bundle. This event will also feature special deals, holiday cookies, and a meet-and-great with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.”

Dayton Art Institute Food Tour

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: This upcoming tour at the Dayton Art Institute will look at the different portrayals of food found in several of the museum’s pieces. After the tour, guests will be able to customize their own charcuterie board.

Elvis! Elvis! Elvis!

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton

Description: Award-winning Elvis Tribute performers Ryan Roth and Tim Hembree will perform at the Milton Athletic Club Saturday night. The duo will be backed by the Comeback Special Band.

Masquerade Thanksgiving Ball

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 3440 Shroyer Road, Dayton

Description: First Fil-Am Church of Greater Dayton’s upcoming Thanksgiving Masquerade is a family-friendly event featuring dancing, food and more. All proceeds will go towards the church’s youth ministries.

A Celtic Christmas with On the Lash

When: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 15

Location: 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Description: This weekend, the Sorg Opera House in Middletown will host Celtic music group On the Lash, as they perform a variety of holiday songs inspired by Ireland.

Dayton’s Taste of Yoga

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Location: 601 N. B Street, Hamilton

Description: For those looking to experience a variety of different yoga styles, the Taste of Yoga event will have over five main classes led by several leaders and studios. Additionally, there will be demonstrations and exhibits from Olive Tree People, Sugar by Fix, Clean Eatz Dayton and more. All guests will receive a yoga swag bag.