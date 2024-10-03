Telling the backstories: Exhibit at Dayton gallery explores relationships between photographers and their subjects

Explore 10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

“The gallery was still recovering from the disruption caused by Covid and was able to participate in the 2022 Biennial, so we are really excited to be a participating venue for 2024,” said Dixon in a news statement.

The exhibition features Gregory Changa Freeman, Susanne Conyers, Shon Curtis and Alfred Powell of Dayton and James Steppenwolf Hernandez of Cincinnati.

Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN

Dixon describes their works as a “mixture of unchoreographed and staged photographic records from gatherings that reveal differing perspectives and relationships between photographer and subject.”

Created from various vantage points, each work is more representational of a backstory instead of “the main event.”

“Photographers often capture moments that represent these alternate ideas, in spite of knowing these are not the desired images, believing they are key moments that must exist to capture the interaction, behavior, and emotion of those involved,” Dixon explained.

MORE DETAILS

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. There will also be a Photographer Talk from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in which the photographers will share insights on their work and take questions. Both events will have light refreshments.

Exhibition hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit shop.eadgallery.com.