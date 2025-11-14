Thanksgiving things to do in Dayton and the region

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 25

Location: 2315 S. Co Road, Troy

More info: For those looking to create floral arrangements for Thanksgiving, Long Shots in Troy will host a special workshop themed to the holiday. All supplies needed will be provided. Guests over age 21 will also receive a free glass of wine or pint of beer. Tickets for this event are limited.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: The day before Thanksgiving, the Second Street Market will host Stock Up Wednesday, where guests can purchase supplies for Thanksgiving from a variety of local vendors.

When: 5-11:45 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 508 W. Main St., Troy

More info: Dunaways in Troy has teamed up with dance band Velvet Crush to host a Thanksgiving event the night of Nov. 26. The venue touts the celebration as “The biggest bar night of the year.”

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 2241 Birch St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base

More info: Wright-Patt Kittyhawk Lanes, the on-base bowling alley available to military or civilian personnel and their families, will host a Thanksgiving-themed bowling tournament Nov. 26. The tournament will be split into men and women divisions, each playing four games of nine pin no-tap.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 201 Brandt St., Dayton

More info: DJ Heartbreak Kid will host a special party at the 201 Tavern Nov. 26, featuring special drink prices for women.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: Featuring three stations for guests to tune into using their provided headsets, Dayton Silent Disco’s Friendsgiving event at The Brightside will celebrate the holiday with “tons of surprises” and “a full evening of getting down.” This event is only for those age 21 and older.

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 26

Location: 7902 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

More info: To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wing’s Sports Bar in Vandalia will host the Party Punch Band, a Dayton-area group specializing in dance music.

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27

Location: 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

More info: Benefitting non-profit Make a Kid Merry, the West Chester Turkey Trot is a 5K event set to be held Thanksgiving Day. Beginning and ending at the Voice of America MetroPark, participants will receive a donut from Holtman’s Donuts after finishing.

When: 8:40 a.m. Nov. 27

Location: 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

More info: Featuring a 5K, 10K, fun runs and more, the Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Turkey Trot will take place the morning of Thanksgiving. This event is in support nonprofits YoungLives and Capernaum. On Nov. 22, run organizers will host the Hamilton Turkey Trot Packet Pickup Expo, where guests can get prepared for the race, make donations, purchase from local vendors and more.

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29

Location: 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

More info: Organized by the same group behind the West Chester Turkey Trot, the Dayton Turkey Trot is a 5K and half marathon event benefitting Building Bridges Inc., a Montgomery County non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk youth. The course begins and ends at University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium, and participants of either event will receive a commemorative medal and Bill’s Donuts after finishing.

