The annual Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is back, and it’s big

The Cincinnati Home and Garden Show returns soon after a one-year hiatus due to renovations at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
“We are thrilled to be back hosting this incredible show at the newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center downtown, said Kelly Scott, show manager. ”For the first time ever, we will be hosting the show across two 3-day weekends at the end of February, with more than 350 home improvement, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening experts, all under one roof. From renovation inspiration to outdoor living ideas, our 2026 Cincinnati Home and Garden show promises an exceptional, interactive experience for all.”
The 56th annual Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is slated for Feb. 20–22 and Feb. 27–Mar. 1. It includes more than 350 professionals who specialize in home improvement, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening.
“Our show is truly a can’t-miss event for every Queen City homeowner and DIY enthusiast. The ideas and inspiration you’ll take away are endless, with our vendors showcasing the hottest home trends, offering exclusive show-only discounts, and providing expert advice for those planning home improvements in 2026,” Scott said.
Attendees can explore the latest trends, take advantage of exclusive show-only discount, and gain expert advice by connecting directly with the industry professionals on site.
Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit reality series “Southern Charm” will speak Feb. 27 and 28, with pillow giveaways and a VIP meet-and-greet. Attendees can also enter to win pillows for a year from Conover’s brand, Sewing Down South.
Scott said the first 50 attendees through the doors Feb. 27- March 1 will receive a free, exclusive pillow cover from Conover.
The show will also feature a new main stage with local gardening, horticulture and nature experts from area organizations, including Cincinnati Nature Center and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, who will host a variety of educational sessions.
Created by Egbert’s Landscaping and Lawncare LLC, guests can also explore a new greenhouse experience featuring fairy gardens, terrariums, tropical plants, cacti, succulents and garden accessories.
A golf simulator experience and an enhanced garden showcase are among the other highlights.
MORE INFO
- Show attendees can enter to win $500 toward home renovations as well as a chance to win a 10-day trip to Hawaii in support of Habitat for Humanity.
- Sponsored by Hilltop Supply and Hardwood, the event will offer free admission for active military, veterans, healthcare workers and first responders on Feb. 20 and 27.
- On Feb. 27, Ohio Lottery Day, guests can bring in a non-winning Ohio Lottery ticket and receive $5 off the cost of admission.
- Tickets are online at cincinnatihomeandgardenshow.com.
