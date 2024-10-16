The Breeders, local business leaders, donors and more inducted into 2024 Dayton region Walk of Fame

The Breeders ignited the ‘90s alt rock landscape with distinctive harmonies, energy and melodies, particularly on their breakthrough 1993 album “Last Splash” and hit single “Cannonball.”

“It’s a big deal for us to be recognized by our hometown,” Kelley said. “Dayton’s been our home base since the beginning. We learned how to play music here together and this city’s music scene has been a huge part of our story.”

She also reflected on the legacy of Mick Montgomery, a longtime staple of the Dayton music scene and former owner of Canal Street Tavern who died in 2018.

“His influence on countless local musicians is undeniable,” Kelley said. “We’re incredibly grateful for his mentorship and his support.”

Macpherson echoed her sentiments.

“Mick Montgomery (gave) Dayton bands a place to play original music back in the ‘80s,” he said. “He was instrumental.”

Kim Deal was unable to attend due to touring Europe on a press junket in promotion of her first solo album. In her absence, she provided reflections by way of her brother, Kevin Deal, who accepted the award on her behalf.

“I want to thank Dayton for making me who I am. I also want to thank spandex in the ‘80s... and Mick Montgomery for letting us play our first gig and for allowing us to be a part of the Dayton troubadour scene... Thank you to my home, Dayton, Ohio. Go Wayne!”

Clay Mathile (1941-2023) and MaryAnn Mathile are well known for their ownership of the Iams Company, which Clay became CEO of in 1970 before selling it to Procter & Gamble in 1999 for over $2 billion. Together they founded the Mathile Family Foundation, Aileron and The Glen at St. Joseph. Their generous support of the arts is also significant, particularly the formation of the Schuster Center which houses the Mathile Theatre, an intimate space that has been used for rehearsals, performances and business meetings.

In total, the Mathiles have donated more than $500 million to alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life in the Dayton community.

“We are honored to be among the distinguished inductees of the Walk of Fame,” MaryAnn said. “Clay would’ve been especially proud to share this honor with Bootsie Neal. He believed deeply in the vision for the revitalization of the historic Wright Dunbar district and I know he’d be thrilled to see her recognized for her outstanding leadership and contributions.

“Through God’s many blessings, we have been able to support the Dayton community in working with countless non profit organizations in the community. These remarkable leaders work tirelessly to create opportunities for the most vulnerable among us and to enhance to make their lives better. They also remind us of the profound impact we make when we work together in the community... Thank you once again for this honor. It’s a privilege to be a part of the wonderful community of Dayton. Our family looks forward to continuing our work alongside each of you in service to the greater Dayton area.”

Idotha “Bootsie” Neal (1952-2021) made history as the first African American woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. In addition to serving as president and CEO of Wright Dunbar, Inc. and spearheading Central State University West, she advocated for underserved communities, social justice and economic development, focusing on initiatives concerning education, health care, housing, jobs, poverty, and discrimination.

“She was the type of person that saw a need,” said Neal’s daughter, Erica Neal. “As long as she could help someone, her living was not in vain. That was a creed she utilized as well as lived by... She wore her heart on her sleeve. She was very upfront and she didn’t fold under pressure. She always rose to the occasion. She dedicated so much of her life to the city of Dayton... If it had not been for the work that she did while she served on the city commission and that team that she had we wouldn’t be able to enjoy some of the artifacts we have today.”

Members of the Grand Ole Opry, Bobby Van Osborne (1931-2023) and Sonny Osborne (1937-2021) grew up in Dayton and blended traditional bluegrass with country and rockabilly. They are also responsible for the iconic hit “Rocky Top” and were inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994.

“Their impact on bluegrass music, to me, is the harmonies,” said Bobby Osborne II. “They kind of brought refinement to harmony. There is harmony before them and harmony after them. Sonny influenced numerous banjo players. Dad has done the same thing with mandolin. They brought a whole lot to the table for their respective instruments. They have influenced bluegrass and country a lot through (their) songs. They influenced so much through those two genres.”

Founder and first director of the Talbott Recovery Center in Atlanta, Dr. G. Douglas Talbott (1924-2014) was a national leader dedicated to treating alcoholism and drug addiction in medical field professionals. In the 1950s he was a captain in the Air Force and Chief of Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also began his work with NASA in Dayton to select crews for the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs.

In the 1960s, he founded and became director of the cardiac research institution the Cox Heart Institute, and after a career as a cardiologist established the first treatment programs for addicted physicians. He also became a leading advocate for recognizing alcoholism as a disease.

“He loved Dayton — it was home,” said Talbott’s daughter, Wendi Flowers. “He had passion, he had creativity and he loved people... He would be 100 years old today if he were here. He would be very honored that he was recognized in this way.”

In addition, Dan Sadlier received the Star Award, a community partnership award recognizing an individual or organization that made a significant long-term impact on the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The former basketball player-turned-banker notably served as vice chair of the Inventing Flight celebration in 2003, was involved in helping get national park legislation passed and headquartered in Wright Dunbar, Inc., and currently serves as a member of the Wright Dunbar, Inc.’s Board of Trustees.

“It has been a pleasure working for Wright Dunbar, Inc. for a number of years,” Sadlier said. “It is good to know the work is going to continue to help support the Dayton area and beyond.”

The inductees were selected based on their impactful contributions locally, nationally and internationally. The Walk of Fame is installed in the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway Streets in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District. Originally conceived as a recognition of the city of Dayton’s Bicentennial in 1996, the project has expanded to include nearly 200 inductees.

MORE DETAILS

The Walk of Fame event is Wright Dunbar, Inc.’s annual fundraiser to support initiatives in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood — home to the Wright brothers and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Nominations for the 2025 induction ceremony are being accepted through Feb. 28, 2025. Nominations can be submitted online at daytonwalkoffame.org or by mail: Wright Dunbar, Inc. 1139 W. Third St., Ste. 200 Dayton, OH 45402.