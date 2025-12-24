The Grinch who loved Middletown: Local business owner brings festive fun

“Horns getting honked when I wave at people out on the street, kids coming up and giving me hugs ... it’s just a lot fun,” Bennett said. When asked if his goal was stealing Christmas or bringing cheer, he said, “I changed my goal this year. This year I’m trying to bring more cheer.”

Bennett said he choose to dress as the Grinch instead of Santa Claus because the Grinch is “more” him. “I’m 6′5″, I’m tatted, pierced, so it’s kind of more my personality," he said. Lisa Dethlefs, owner of Iron Rose Mercantile at 1050 Central Ave., said her 22-year-old daughter dressed up as the Grinch in the past to draw people downtown to shop during the holiday season. “I wanted more people to come shop, but ... we also wanted to be more exposed and have a more lively area,” Dethlefs said. “And I like the Grinch better than Santa.”