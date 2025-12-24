The Grinch who loved Middletown: Local business owner brings festive fun

A particular green character has been terrorizing Middletown this holiday season, though the Grinch himself said he’s “spreading Christmas cheer.”

In an exclusive interview with the creature, the Grinch — or Brian Bennett, who co-owns a bakery, 3rd Shift Sweets, with his wife, Taryne — said he has loved the community’s reaction.

“Horns getting honked when I wave at people out on the street, kids coming up and giving me hugs ... it’s just a lot fun,” Bennett said.

When asked if his goal was stealing Christmas or bringing cheer, he said, “I changed my goal this year. This year I’m trying to bring more cheer.”

Bennett said he choose to dress as the Grinch instead of Santa Claus because the Grinch is “more” him.

“I’m 6′5″, I’m tatted, pierced, so it’s kind of more my personality," he said.

Lisa Dethlefs, owner of Iron Rose Mercantile at 1050 Central Ave., said her 22-year-old daughter dressed up as the Grinch in the past to draw people downtown to shop during the holiday season.

“I wanted more people to come shop, but ... we also wanted to be more exposed and have a more lively area,” Dethlefs said. “And I like the Grinch better than Santa.”

Her daughter couldn’t dress up this year, and Bennett immediately offered to take over the role.

Dethlefs said people message her “all the time” wanting to know what Bennett’s schedule is and where he’ll be next.

“It’s festive, it’s fun. He’s hilarious as a fictional character,” she said.

Dethlefs said Bennett has become “family,” especially since 3rd Shift Sweets sells baked goods at the Merry Market next door to Iron Rose Mercantile.

Up until October 2024, Bennett managed a custom auto repair shop for off-road vehicles, 4 Wheel Parts, but now works full-time for 3rd Shift Sweets with his wife.

The couple, who live in Fairfield, plan to keep their business at 1050 Central Ave. after the Merry Market closes on Christmas Eve, along with Three Moons Boutique, owned by Miranda Mullins, and Primeau’s Purls, owned by Amy Primeau.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.