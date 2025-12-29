The initial First Friday in Dayton of 2026: Events, deals and art

Ring in the new year by experiencing downtown Dayton’s art galleries and theaters, shopping from independent retailers and eating at local restaurants.
First Friday is 5-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2.
Gest Carts Dayton will provide rides 5:30-11:30 p.m. for $5. Those interested should call, 937-888-4378.
Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area remains in effect daily from noon until midnight. Those 21 and older can purchase a beverage to-go from participating businesses and walk to their next First Friday destination.
Here’s a list of several events and deals happening on First Friday:
ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM
- The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Enjoy a comedy show 8-10 p.m. from the Friday House Team “Grandpa’s Scream Jar” with a specialty show to be announced. General admission is $20. Tickets are available at daytonblackboximprov.com.
- Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Come rock with Wayward J & The Substitutes and Yinyang Sunflower starting at 8 p.m. This show is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $10.
- The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Xaviera Simmons: Figure Eleven is a solo exhibition bringing together recent works in photography, painting, video, and the world premiere of a new body of bronze sculptures. The exhibition is open until 7 p.m. on First Friday.
- Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Latest exhibitions include “Themes in Yoshitoshi’s 100 Aspects of the Moon,” “Dayton Printmakers Cooperative: Dayton/Kyoto Invitational,” “Engaged: Rings from Around the World,” “Strange Worlds, Photographs by Jay Hoops,” and “The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art.” The Dayton Art Institute is open until 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: Dayton Metro Library will host Brian Mathus and his exhibit, “Being Seen” in The 2nd Floor Gallery of the Main Library Jan. 2-31.
- Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: See three solo exhibitions showcasing works by local artists, Colleen Kelsey, Kate Santucci, and Barb Stork.
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Free Juke Box Friday is 6-7 p.m., followed by a performance at 7 p.m. from Miami Valley Pipes & Drums.
- Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours for First Friday. See artwork from the Dayton area, the U.S. and all around the world. Light refreshments will be provided.
- Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore art studios, shops, and galleries across the campus. There will be live art demonstrations, gallery openings, and new work on display by more than 150 artists.
- K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: A Friday Night Paint-In is available 4-6 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. for $30 per person. Those interested should call, 937-461-5149. Participants can bring their own drinks and snacks.
- The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St.: The movie theater is open with a full schedule available at neonmovies.com.
- Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Drinks and food will be available during the energetic and heavy sounds of Warning Signs, Plaster, Avalon, and Plain Sight. Doors open at 8 p.m. with music beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Those under 16 requires a guardian.
DINING AND DRINKS
- Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Enjoy karaoke 10 p.m.-2 a.m. with $2 Cherry Bombs.
- Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.: Happy Hour is 3-5 p.m. with $1 off all core beers.
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Happy Hour specials are available 3-6 p.m.
- The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Igloo rentals are available for parties up to six people. More information is available at thefoundryrooftop.com.
- Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: First Friday features Happy Hour pricing on bao buns ($3.25 each) and $6 highball cocktails. There will also be $2 off all glass pours of wine and $1 off craft beers on tap.
- Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is 4-7 p.m. with half-off drafts and appetizers, and $2 off liquor.
- Pins Mechanical Co., 416 E. First St.: Fireball Friday at Pins Mechanical Co. features half-off Fireball and Fireball Blazin’ Apple. Happy Hour is 4-7 p.m. with half-off select draft beers and $3 off specialty cocktails.
- Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials.
- Sueño, 607 E. Third St.: Happy Hour is available at the bar 4-6 p.m.
- Table 33, 45 W. Fourth St.: Enjoy late-night pizza 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Teardrop Steakhouse, 111 W. First St.: Enjoy $8 lunch specials 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by The Classic Hour 4-7 p.m. with half-off appetizers, half-off signature drinks, and $30 wine flights.
- Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St.: Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. featuring half-off select signature cocktails, beer and wine.
- Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Troll Pub features half-priced pints and appetizers, and $4 Fireball shots.
- Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy Happy Hour 3-7 p.m. with $3 wells and half-off select appetizers.
- Winans Coffee & Chocolates, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.: Happy Hour is 4 -7 p.m. with $1 off any glass of wine and $2 off each glass, if you bring a friend.
SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES
- After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off total purchase.
- Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off a Choice Juice Boxx purchase.
- CORPORATE, 119 E. Third St.: Get 15% off 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every First Friday.
- Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: The ballpark features more than 1.1 million lights with a festive lineup of holiday activities. This event runs 6-9 p.m. through Jan. 3.
- Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: Teens grades 7-12 are invited to socialize with friends, play games and more 2-4 p.m. Registration is required.
- Dayton Live, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: Experience a reimagining of the Rike’s department store holiday window displays that once stood at this busy downtown corner.
- Gem City Jewelry, 110 N. Main St., Ste. 125: First Friday include 30% off first item purchased, 40% off second item, and 50% off third item. Customers must mention First Friday.
- Gem City Tattoo Club, 436 E. Fifth St.: A tattoo flash sale 12:30-7:30 p.m. featuring traditional designs $80-$100. First come first serve.
- Mintha’s Boutique, 520 E. Third St.: Get 20% off when you mention First Friday.
- Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: Explore new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: The MetroParks Ice Rink is getting ready for a night of epic nostalgia with its Power Up Skate.
- Pedal Wagon Dayton: Adults 21 and over can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $39.50 or book a private ride. More information is available at pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express.
- Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday for 25% off all shoes in store.
- Soleil Movement Studio, 204 Wayne Ave.: First class is $5. Register for Friday’s Guided Meditation, Mat Pilates, or Gentle Yoga Flow classes at soleilmovement.com/class-schedule.
- Square One Salon & Spa, 506 E. Third St: Preferred pricing on select services is available on the first Friday and Saturday of each month with select service providers. Book early.
- Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: 20% off purchases on First Friday. Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.
- Vogue Vision Photography, a Denise Danielle Photography company, 120 W. Second St.: A 20 min headshot session is available for $99 with two digital images provided. A makeup artist will be on site, prices may vary.
For more information and updates about First Friday, visit downtowndayton.org or the event’s Facebook page (@FirstFridayDayton).
About the Author