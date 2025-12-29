The initial First Friday in Dayton of 2026: Events, deals and art

Gest Carts Dayton will provide rides 5:30-11:30 p.m. for $5. Those interested should call, 937-888-4378.

Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area remains in effect daily from noon until midnight. Those 21 and older can purchase a beverage to-go from participating businesses and walk to their next First Friday destination.

Here’s a list of several events and deals happening on First Friday:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC AND FILM

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Enjoy a comedy show 8-10 p.m. from the Friday House Team “Grandpa’s Scream Jar” with a specialty show to be announced. General admission is $20. Tickets are available at daytonblackboximprov.com.

Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Come rock with Wayward J & The Substitutes and Yinyang Sunflower starting at 8 p.m. This show is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $10.

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Xaviera Simmons: Figure Eleven is a solo exhibition bringing together recent works in photography, painting, video, and the world premiere of a new body of bronze sculptures. The exhibition is open until 7 p.m. on First Friday.

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Latest exhibitions include “Themes in Yoshitoshi’s 100 Aspects of the Moon,” “Dayton Printmakers Cooperative: Dayton/Kyoto Invitational,” “Engaged: Rings from Around the World,” “Strange Worlds, Photographs by Jay Hoops,” and “The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art.” The Dayton Art Institute is open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: Dayton Metro Library will host Brian Mathus and his exhibit, “Being Seen” in The 2nd Floor Gallery of the Main Library Jan. 2-31.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: See three solo exhibitions showcasing works by local artists, Colleen Kelsey, Kate Santucci, and Barb Stork.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Free Juke Box Friday is 6-7 p.m., followed by a performance at 7 p.m. from Miami Valley Pipes & Drums.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours for First Friday. See artwork from the Dayton area, the U.S. and all around the world. Light refreshments will be provided.

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore art studios, shops, and galleries across the campus. There will be live art demonstrations, gallery openings, and new work on display by more than 150 artists.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St.: A Friday Night Paint-In is available 4-6 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. for $30 per person. Those interested should call, 937-461-5149. Participants can bring their own drinks and snacks.

The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St.: The movie theater is open with a full schedule available at neonmovies.com.

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Drinks and food will be available during the energetic and heavy sounds of Warning Signs, Plaster, Avalon, and Plain Sight. Doors open at 8 p.m. with music beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Those under 16 requires a guardian.

DINING AND DRINKS

Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Enjoy karaoke 10 p.m.-2 a.m. with $2 Cherry Bombs.

Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.: Happy Hour is 3-5 p.m. with $1 off all core beers.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Happy Hour specials are available 3-6 p.m.

The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Igloo rentals are available for parties up to six people. More information is available at thefoundryrooftop.com.

Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: First Friday features Happy Hour pricing on bao buns ($3.25 each) and $6 highball cocktails. There will also be $2 off all glass pours of wine and $1 off craft beers on tap.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is 4-7 p.m. with half-off drafts and appetizers, and $2 off liquor.

Pins Mechanical Co., 416 E. First St.: Fireball Friday at Pins Mechanical Co. features half-off Fireball and Fireball Blazin’ Apple. Happy Hour is 4-7 p.m. with half-off select draft beers and $3 off specialty cocktails.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials.

Sueño, 607 E. Third St.: Happy Hour is available at the bar 4-6 p.m.

Table 33, 45 W. Fourth St.: Enjoy late-night pizza 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Teardrop Steakhouse, 111 W. First St.: Enjoy $8 lunch specials 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by The Classic Hour 4-7 p.m. with half-off appetizers, half-off signature drinks, and $30 wine flights.

Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St.: Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. featuring half-off select signature cocktails, beer and wine.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Troll Pub features half-priced pints and appetizers, and $4 Fireball shots.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy Happy Hour 3-7 p.m. with $3 wells and half-off select appetizers.

Winans Coffee & Chocolates, 221 N. Patterson Blvd.: Happy Hour is 4 -7 p.m. with $1 off any glass of wine and $2 off each glass, if you bring a friend.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off total purchase.

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off a Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

CORPORATE, 119 E. Third St.: Get 15% off 11 a.m.-6 p.m. every First Friday.

Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: The ballpark features more than 1.1 million lights with a festive lineup of holiday activities. This event runs 6-9 p.m. through Jan. 3.

Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: Teens grades 7-12 are invited to socialize with friends, play games and more 2-4 p.m. Registration is required.

Dayton Live, Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.: Experience a reimagining of the Rike’s department store holiday window displays that once stood at this busy downtown corner.

Gem City Jewelry, 110 N. Main St., Ste. 125: First Friday include 30% off first item purchased, 40% off second item, and 50% off third item. Customers must mention First Friday.

Gem City Tattoo Club, 436 E. Fifth St.: A tattoo flash sale 12:30-7:30 p.m. featuring traditional designs $80-$100. First come first serve.

Mintha’s Boutique, 520 E. Third St.: Get 20% off when you mention First Friday.

Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: Explore new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: The MetroParks Ice Rink is getting ready for a night of epic nostalgia with its Power Up Skate.

Pedal Wagon Dayton: Adults 21 and over can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $39.50 or book a private ride. More information is available at pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express.

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday for 25% off all shoes in store.

Soleil Movement Studio, 204 Wayne Ave.: First class is $5. Register for Friday’s Guided Meditation, Mat Pilates, or Gentle Yoga Flow classes at soleilmovement.com/class-schedule.

Square One Salon & Spa, 506 E. Third St: Preferred pricing on select services is available on the first Friday and Saturday of each month with select service providers. Book early.

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: 20% off purchases on First Friday. Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

Vogue Vision Photography, a Denise Danielle Photography company, 120 W. Second St.: A 20 min headshot session is available for $99 with two digital images provided. A makeup artist will be on site, prices may vary.

For more information and updates about First Friday, visit downtowndayton.org or the event’s Facebook page (@FirstFridayDayton).