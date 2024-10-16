The popular Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is celebrating 30 years

Breaking: Underground fire closes multiple streets, Reidold Building in downtown Dayton

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returned to the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North on Oct. 25 & 26, 2021 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
49 minutes ago
Featuring hundreds of pumpkins carved by the Dayton community, the popular Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Running 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28-29, this free event takes place on Stoddard Avenue’s Grafton Hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The event’s pumpkins are all gutted and carved by volunteers, with many featuring popular characters and logos.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow was held on the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North on Oct. 30 & 31, 2023. Close to 1,000 glowing pumpkins carved by volunteers illuminated on the hillside during the free community event hosted by the Grafton Hill Historic District.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Started in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady,” the first year saw Chaffin and her family carve and display 36 pumpkins.

Judith Chaffin

The event would rise in popularity each year, slowly becoming a Dayton tradition.

“Everyone is so thankful and so kind, and it’s just a great thing. When you just go out there and take a look at it, I think it is just beautiful,” Chaffin said in 2015.

Every year before her death in 2018, Chaffin would set up a tent in her driveway to shelter the “Pumpkin Society,” the volunteers gutting and carving the pumpkins.

The Pumpkin Glow’s volunteer organization is now led by David Moyer of Keller Williams Advisors Realty, one of the event’s hosts.

To make sure guests can safely attend, Stoddard Avenue will be closed 5-11 p.m. both nights of the event. Food trucks, including El Meson and the Claybourne Grill, will be parked on the street during the event.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returned to the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North on Oct. 25 & 26, 2021 after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 1,000 glowing pumpkins illuminated on the hillside during the free community event hosted by the Grafton Hill Historic District. El Meson, Dayton Urban BBQ and The Family Bean Coffee Truck were the featured food trucks on Stoddard Avenue. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church also had food and drinks for sale.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

There will also be a tent at the top of Grafton Hill with refreshments.

Pets are allowed at the Pumpkin Glow, but organizers recommend keeping any animals on a short leash, as the hill’s path can become quite crowded.

Event organizers are currently looking for additional volunteers to help gut and carve this year’s pumpkins.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift, each lasting two to four hours, online. Pumpkin gutting will take place Oct. 24, with the carving taking place Oct. 25-27.

HOW TO GO

What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28-29

Where: Stoddard Avenue, Dayton

More info: Facebook or graftonhill.org

