The Rose Music Center at The Heights announces season of concerts, celebrates 10 years

The Rose Music Center has also hosted 298 concerts, 61 of which were sold out. More than 900,000 people have come through its gates in the past 10 years as well.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 4,200-seat, fully covered amphitheater began construction in 2013 and was completed in 2015. The venue’s name was approved by the Huber Heights City Council in a $4 million lifetime naming rights deal with the Stuart Rose Family Foundation in 2015.

In addition the venue is owned by the city of Huber Heights and managed by MEMI (Music and Event Management, Inc).

“The Rose is a special venue because there’s nothing like it in the region and it draws concertgoers from all over the country to our city to see the incredible acts year after year,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore in a press statement. “The Rose has also been a tremendous economic growth engine for Huber Heights as it is the center of our emerging entertainment district. The Rose generates a buzz of excitement that businesses and individuals want to be around and be part of. Our residents are proud that Huber Heights is the home of The Rose and attend the venue every opportunity they have to do so. It offers a great night out to enjoy with friends and family.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lane Kolkmeyer, MEMI director of marketing, also appreciated the community support in his statement.

“To every concertgoer — whether you’ve been with us since opening night or just discovered our stage last week — we’re here because of your passion, energy and support," Kolkmeyer said. “We couldn’t have done it without you, and we wouldn’t want to. We look forward to the next 10 years of community, unforgettable memories, and the beats that bring us together.”

The Rose Music Center is also selling commemorative merchandise in conjunction with the celebration.

The season opens Sunday with The String Cheese Incident. For the complete lineup, visit rosemusiccenter.com.