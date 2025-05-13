Breaking: The Rose Music Center at The Heights announces season of concerts, celebrates 10 years

The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights. The music venue seats 4,200 in a covered amphitheater in Huber Heights. File

The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights. The music venue seats 4,200 in a covered amphitheater in Huber Heights. File
Updated 1 hour ago
The Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at The Heights kicks off its 10th anniversary season this weekend.

More than 430 artists have performed at the venue since it opened May 2, 2015 with the Christian rock band Needtobreathe. Notable performers include Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Goo Goo Dolls, Hank Williams, Jr., Diana Ross, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Martin Short, Santana, Steve Martin, Shawn Mendes, Sugarland, The Doobie Brothers, Train, Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd among others.

The Rose Music Center has also hosted 298 concerts, 61 of which were sold out. More than 900,000 people have come through its gates in the past 10 years as well.

Chicago played a sold-out concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, May 6, 2023. This year marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 4,200-seat, fully covered amphitheater began construction in 2013 and was completed in 2015. The venue’s name was approved by the Huber Heights City Council in a $4 million lifetime naming rights deal with the Stuart Rose Family Foundation in 2015.

In addition the venue is owned by the city of Huber Heights and managed by MEMI (Music and Event Management, Inc).

“The Rose is a special venue because there’s nothing like it in the region and it draws concertgoers from all over the country to our city to see the incredible acts year after year,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore in a press statement. “The Rose has also been a tremendous economic growth engine for Huber Heights as it is the center of our emerging entertainment district. The Rose generates a buzz of excitement that businesses and individuals want to be around and be part of. Our residents are proud that Huber Heights is the home of The Rose and attend the venue every opportunity they have to do so. It offers a great night out to enjoy with friends and family.

Springfield native John Legend brought his Bigger Love tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The War and Treaty opened up the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lane Kolkmeyer, MEMI director of marketing, also appreciated the community support in his statement.

“To every concertgoer — whether you’ve been with us since opening night or just discovered our stage last week — we’re here because of your passion, energy and support," Kolkmeyer said. “We couldn’t have done it without you, and we wouldn’t want to. We look forward to the next 10 years of community, unforgettable memories, and the beats that bring us together.”

The Rose Music Center is also selling commemorative merchandise in conjunction with the celebration.

The season opens Sunday with The String Cheese Incident. For the complete lineup, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

Ten-time Grammy Award winner Carlos Santana brought his “1001 Rainbows Tour” to a sold-out crowd at The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The band’s drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, wife of guitarist and bandleader Carlos Santana, was born in nearby Yellow Springs and lived there until she was 11. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

