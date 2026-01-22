The Well helps women through transitional periods in their lives

The Giving Well Foundation provides a scholarship fund for services and education funded by private donations and grants. The providers at The Well also offer their own sliding scale fees and Medicaid eligibility which also helps remove financial barriers.

Contributions from private donors are tax-deductible and immediately impactful, according to Kline.

“Donations help more people access necessary mental health care, lactation support, tongue and lip tie releases, pregnancy and birth support, well-woman exams, pelvic floor physical therapy, massage and more,” she said.

At The Well, frequent workshops on advancing women’s and families’ well-being take place along with doula trainings, childbirth education, nutrition classes, weekly tai chi and mama/baby yoga classes. A wide range of support groups help people from all backgrounds explore topics of fertility, parenting, mental health, and more, offered primarily from The Well’s home base near Kettering’s Town and Country Shopping Center.

All of these offerings are available at reduced cost or free.

“The Well is committed to supporting our entire community,” Kline said. “Cost should never be the barrier that keeps people from accessing the education and support they need.”

The Giving Well Foundation collects and distributes health and baby care supplies, resources and meal support for women and families throughout the Miami Valley through their partnership with The Well.

A separate scholarship fund is earmarked to help Black, LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized individuals access training to become doulas (birth supporters), lactation specialists and other holistic providers throughout the Miami Valley.

According to Kline, studies show Black mothers are up to four times more likely than white mothers to die in childbirth, and their children are 2.5 times more likely to die within their first year.

“As traditional communities of intergenerational support and knowledge continue to vanish, safe, whole person care spaces where health care feels inviting rather than rushed or even dismissive will only become even more important,” Kline said.

One graduate, Jocquelene Pressley, is bringing her skills to the region as a midwife, CPR trainer, doula trainer and community health worker.

“The Well has been inspiring and supportive of me as a person, as a doula, and as a midwife,” Pressley said.

“We hear from our clients often that feeling isolated and uncared for are major contributors to their anxiety and depression,” Kline said. “It is clear from the moment you walk through our pink front door, that you are an individual with individual needs, and that we want you here — in whatever condition you are in.”

What is needed:

Lactation supplies such as breast pumps, nursing pads, milk storage bags, bottles

Menstruation supplies such as period cups, pads, tampons

Pregnancy tests

Gift cards to Target, Walmart, Amazon, etc.

Baby carriers and wraps

Baby wipes

Pacifiers of all shapes and sizes

New or gently used baby, toddler and child toys and books

New or gently used burp cloths, bibs and baby blankets

New or gently used glass jars and glass storage containers

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 529 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. An Amazon Wishlist allows items to be sent directly to The Well.

Other ways to help

Businesses, schools and small groups can sponsor a collection drive for items listed above by calling 937-912-1486 or emailing thewellforwellness@gmail.com.

For more information, go online to thewellforwellness.com.