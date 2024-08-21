Theater roundup: ‘Sister Act’ charms and other noteworthy news locally and nationally

It’s also great to witness Seay’s inherent chemistry with Wright State University musical theatre student Amirah Musa, who energetically leads this production as the high-spirited, self-absorbed Deloris. Musa particularly dials down the sass to deliver the lovely title tune as a meaningful emotional epiphany complete with a few vocal runs showcasing her inner SZA.

Director Richard Lee Waldeck’s admirable cast, choreographed by Isadore Karrick, includes radiantly sharp Anna Mae Brown as extroverted Sister Mary Patrick, fittingly meek Mary Kate Caserta as introverted Sister Mary Robert, imposing Michael Abner as vengeful Curtis, understated Jake Eyink as Eddie Souther, and the hilarious Nolan Todd as Joey, holding nothing back in his complete adoration for “The Lady in the Long Black Dress.”

“Sister Act” continues through Aug. 25 at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. (Sensory-Friendly Performance) and 8 p.m. (ASL Interpreted Performance) Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 reserved seating advance and $30 premium seating advance. For tickets or more information, visit innovatheatre.com.

Elsewhere in August:

“A Man of No Importance”

Aug. 23-Sept. 1, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Matthew Smith directs the local premiere of this intimate musical by librettist Terrence McNally, composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime”). The story concerns Alfie Byrne, a bus conductor in 1964 Dublin, “whose heart holds secrets that he can’t share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde’s ‘Salome’ in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love ‘that dare not speak its name.’” 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31, and 3 p.m. Aug. 25, 31 and Sept. 1 at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. $18-$20. bctheatre.org.

“The Enchanted Cottage”

Aug. 23-Sept. 8, Dayton Theatre Guild

Debra Kent directs Arthur Pinero’s classic 1923 play concerning Oliver, who returns home from World War I carrying physical and emotional battle scars. Situations evolve when he meets a kind but plain woman, leading to whimsical romance. 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 24, 30 and Sept. 6, 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, and 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and 8 at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Shear Madness”

Through Sept. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

One of the longest-running plays in the world and seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, German playwright Paul Pörtner’s funny, interactive whodunit involves a suspicious murder at Shear Madness Salon. New clues and quick improvisation promise to keep the script fresh at every performance. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Tony-nominated Dayton native receives undergraduate degree

2024 has been an exciting year for Dayton native Dorian Harewood.

In May the esteemed actor received his first Tony Award nomination for his outstanding leading performance in composer Ingrid Michaelson and librettist Bekah Brunstetter’s heartwarming, tear-jerking musical adaptation of “The Notebook.” And on Aug. 8, two days after his 74th birthday, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) in a special ceremony held at New York’s Bond 45.

CCM conferred Harewood’s BFA in Musical Theatre, officially recognizing his alumnus status. Harewood left the university prior to graduation in 1972 to pursue an offer and his first acting role. CCM offers nearly 120 possible majors, along with a wide variety of pre-collegiate and post-graduate programs. CCM’s Musical Theatre program is notably the oldest in the country and the conservatory is frequently ranked among the top represented colleges on Broadway.

Credit: SEAN KATZ Credit: SEAN KATZ

Harewood debuted on Broadway in 1971 in the musical “Two Gentleman of Verona,” and went on to appear in “Streamers,” “The Mighty Gents” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He also starred opposite Chita Rivera in the national tour of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

His extensive film and TV credits include Simon Haley in “Roots: The Next Generation,” the titular role in “The Jesse Owens Story,” Levi Brown in “Sparkle,” and Eightball in “Full Metal Jacket.”

He’s also the recipient of a 1975 Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Clarence in Russell O’Neil’s short-lived thriller “Don’t Call Back,” and a 1994 NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of jazz saxophonist Clarence “Cool Papa” Charleston on the NBC drama “I’ll Fly Away.”

Credit: Photo: Julieta Cervantes Credit: Photo: Julieta Cervantes

“The Notebook,” co-directed by Dayton native Schele Williams and co-produced by three-time Tony Award-winning Wright State University graduate Joey Monda of Sing Out, Louise! Productions, opened March 14 at New York’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. In a daring, refreshing twist distinguishing the musical from the popular 2004 film version of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel, the casting unapologetically blends races. As the charming love story of Noah and Allie is told from their late teens to their 70s, three pairs of actors embody the roles.

The musical’s North American tour will launch in Cleveland in September 2025.