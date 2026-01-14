Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Beatlemania, ‘Jurassic Park’ in concert, ’80s dance party and more

Dayton-Cincinnati RV Show

When: Jan. 16-18

Location: 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

Description: The first Dayton-area RV show of the year will be this weekend at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. With more than 70,000 square feet of expo space, guests will be able to check out more than 100 RVs. Food and drink will be available at the attached Ralph’s Bar and Grill, and live music will be performed during the event.

Music Bingo

When: 6-10:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Location: 1237 E. Main St., Springfield

Description: Women’s Community Outreach of the Miami Valley is set to host music bingo this weekend at VFW post 1031. Alongside the game, guests can purchase a meal from the taco bar provided by Lit Litty’s or take part in a ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s costume contest. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Springfield Promise Neighborhood, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping the city’s youth.

‘80s and ’90s Costume Dance Party

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 16

Location: 136 N. First St., Fairborn

Description: This Friday, the Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn will host a dance party inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s. Hits from the era will be played by former LA nightclub DJ Krazy Keith. Much like the previous listing, guests are also encouraged to come to the event in ‘80s and ‘90s attire.

Winter Hike Series

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 17

Location: 11450 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati

Description: Sharon Woods in Cincinnati has been chosen as the destination for this weekend’s Winter Hike Series event, hosted by Hamilton County’s Great Parks. Guests can choose between various groups based on difficulty and pace. At the end of the hike, participants will receive soup and cookies. Tickets are limited, with registration closing Friday at 3 p.m.

A Long Way from Home: A History of the Deerskin Trade of American Indians and Settlers in the late 18th century

When: Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 17

Location: 6123 OH 350, Oregonia

Description: This weekend, historian Keith Bengtson will visit Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve to give a talk on the history of Ohio’s role in the deerskin trade of the 1700s. This event is free and no registration is required.

Adoption event at Dayton Humane and Co.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 17

Location: 101 E. Alex Bell Road, suite 148, Centerville

Description: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will host an adoption event this Saturday at Dayton Humane and Co. a thrift store which directly benefits the organization. During the event, guests will be able to meet various dogs ready to adopt while they browse the store. Those interested can also fill out an application ahead of time online.

‘Jurassic Park’ in Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Location: 1 W. Second. St., Dayton

Description: The iconic 1993 film “Jurassic Park” will be screened at the Schuster Center this weekend, accompanied by a full symphonic orchestra.

Beatlemania Magic

When: 8 p.m. Jan 17

Location: 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Description: Beatles tribute act Beatlemania Magic will perform at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown this weekend. Dressed in proper Beatles attire, the group will perform hits from the band such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “I’m Down.” To be as accurate to the Fab Four as possible, the performers even use the same amp and guitar models as the Beatles. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Winter Folk 2026

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 17

Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: The Oregon Express will celebrate the folk music genre with an event featuring live performers such as Seth Gilliam, Nicholas Clay, Amber Hart and more.

Medieval Mayhem

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 18

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: During the winter season, the RiverScape MetroPark hosts a variety of themed events at its ice rink. At this weekend’s Medieval Mayhem, guests can skate to family-friendly songs, decorate coloring book pages, take part in a scavenger hunt or make their own crown or tiara. There will also be a penguin toss, where guests attempt to slide the provided penguin across the ice to reach a target, similar to shuffleboard. Whoever gets closest to the target will receive one of three prizes.