Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Dayton Book Fair, holiday craft shows, ArcadeCon and more

ArcadeCon

When: 8 a.m.-11 Nov. 7-8, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9

Location: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: RPG Academy’s annual ArcadeCon is a multi-day event dedicated to Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop role playing games. This year, the event will focus on horror-themed games.

Dayton Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 7 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Description: Featuring homemade meals, crafts and other items, The Dayton Woman’s Club has hosted its holiday bazaar each year for more than a decade. This event is open to the public.

55th annual Dayton Book Fair

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 7 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8-9

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: Approximately 300,000 items are set to be offered at this weekend’s Dayton Book Fair, including records, puzzles, games and books. Most items will be under $2. On Sunday, guests can fill a bag with items for $10.

Yuletide Winter’s Gathering

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7-8, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 9

Location: 914 W. Main St., Tipp City

Description: Tipp City’s holiday season will begin the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, featuring multiple days of horse-drawn wagon rides, decorated shops, local merchants selling gifts, holiday music and more. Santa will be available to meet noon-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hearthwarming Holidays

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 7-8, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 9

Location: Downtown Waynesville

Description: This weekend, Waynesville will transform into a holiday wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and decorated shops selling a variety of gifts. Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to visit these stores to collect recipe cards inspired by “ones Grandma kept in a worn tin box.”

Bourbon and Bubbles 2025

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Art Institute’s upcoming Bourbon and Bubbles event will feature a variety of drinks from across the world, a selection of gourmet dishes, entertainment and more. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

Deaf Festival 2025

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Description: Open to everyone regardless of hearing ability, this weekend’s Deaf Festival at Wright State University will celebrate the area’s ASL community. Operated by the Deaf Community Resource Center, the event will feature various activities led by Amber, a children’s ASL entertainer, as well as workshops, magic shows and more.

Riverside Hometown Holiday

When: 2-6 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: 1991 Harshman Road, Riverside

Description: To kick off the holiday season, Riverside will host the Hometown Holiday event this weekend at Stebbins High School. There will be numerous food and craft vendors, alongside activities such as horse-drawn wagon rides, a Santa meet-and-great, face painting and more.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize: Conversation with the Authors

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: This two-part discussion will begin with a panel featuring four Dayton Literary Peace Prize winners, moderated by Gilbert King. This will be followed by a one-on-one conversation with this year’s Holbrooke Award Winner, Salman Rushdie.

Four Winds Great Miami Indigenous Fashion Show

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: Designers, models and others from the Native American Women Warriors will come together to host a fashion show highlighting Native American culture. This event will also feature an artisan faire and an immersive experience intermission, which will showcase Native American Traditions.