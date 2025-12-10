Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Hot Chocolate Festival, SantaCon, Christkindlmarkt and more

Common Beer Company Annual Ugly Christmas Party

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 12

Location: 126 E. Main St., Mason

Description: Guests are encouraged to wear their ugliest (and most creative) holiday sweater at Common Beer Company’s upcoming Christmas party. The crowd will vote for their favorite sweater, and the winner will receive a prize. The event will also feature special cocktails, cookies and live music from Thing1Thing2.

Plaza Theatre ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ screening

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Location: 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: To celebrate the holiday season, The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg will host two screenings of the classic “Miracle on 34th Street” this weekend. The 1947 film centers around a New York City store Santa who claims he is the real Kris Kringle.

Gem City Groundlings present ‘A Comedy of Errors’

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Forget the Benjamins. It’s all about the Heathers in Gem City Groundlings’ holiday twist on William Shakespeare’s silly comedy of mistaken identity. Heather Atkinson (Antipholus of Ephesus) and Heather Gorby (Antipholus of Syracuse) are thoroughly engaging, Santa Claus-inspired focal points in this lighthearted show that surprisingly lacks the artistic cohesion which made the troupe’s recent productions of “Macbeth” and “A Steady Rain” so memorable. Even so, Nicholas Beard (Dromio of Ephesus) and Aeson Liddic (Dromio of Syracuse) notably charm opposite the Heathers as two elves trying to make sense of the chaos surrounding them. (Russell Florence Jr).

One Stop Christmas Shoppe

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 1625 E. High St., Springfield

Description: High Street Church in Springfield will host a holiday market this weekend featuring a variety of vendors and door prizes. Proceeds from the event will go towards the helping the church’s youth group attend the Nazarene Youth Conference in 2026.

Poképarty Card Show

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 4085 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek

Description: The Dayton area’s largest event dedicated to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the Poképarty card show will feature 150 tables filled with cards, vendors and collectables. The event will also host hourly giveaways, where guests can win booster boxes and other prizes. While the event is free, a VIP ticket can be purchased to enter a VIP-only booster box giveaway.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club Christkindlmarkt

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 13 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Christkindlmarkt, which is inspired by the holiday markets held through Germany and the rest of Europe, will have a variety of handmade items, antiques and other gifts available to purchase. Additionally, there will be a raffle with various prizes and traditional German food.

Dorothy Lane Market Winter Jubilee

Credit: Dorothy Lane Market Credit: Dorothy Lane Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: Various locations

Description: This weekend, all Dorothy Lane Market locations will host the Winter Jubilee, an event offering several holiday activities. Guests will be able to customize a box of sweets at the bakery’s Cookie Walk and learn how to prepare a roasted chestnut from staff. Each store will also have various festive treats available to sample.

Hot Chocolate Festival

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 2910 Trebein Road, Fairborn

Description: From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13, various food trucks will line up at Fairborn’s Hobson Freedom Park to sell a variety of hot chocolate-themed items. Music will be provided by DJ Six. Guests can also write a letter to Santa Claus, as well as take a picture with the jolly man in red.

SantaCon 2025

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Description: To support non-profit United Way, Mother Stewart’s Brewing will host SantaCon this weekend. A slate of live music will be offered, consisting of acts such as The Temps, Jah Soul and Allison Road. Two costume contests will also be held, with one dedicated to the best Santa costume and the other looking for the best holiday outfit.

Christmas Carnival

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13

Location: 6114 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights

Description: The First Christian Church of Huber Height’s free Christmas Carnival will have a variety of offerings and activities, including a carousel, ice skating rink, live music and an alpine slide. Guests can also purchase food and hot chocolate from vendors attending the festival.