Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Old Town Trade Fair, Coffee Crawl, Spring at the Mill and more

Dayton First Friday: 5-10 p.m. March 6 in Dayton. Local shops across downtown Dayton to kick off springtime with special deals and events. Some of the many participating businesses include Black Box Improv, Tender Mercy, The Dayton Arcade and Omega Music.

Old Town Trade Fair: March 7-8 at 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. Upcoming festival at the Greene County Fairgrounds featuring vintage or vintage-inspired items such as clothing, games, outdoor furniture and jewelry. There will also be broom making, basket weaving and spinning demonstrations.

Waynesville Spring Open House: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7 in downtown Waynesville. Waynesville Merchant Association event where local storefronts will be decorated for springtime. Participating shops will give out a free flower with purchases. Food trucks will also be in the area.

Dorothy Lane Market Coffee Crawl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7 at all Dorothy Lane Market locations. Local coffee vendors will be set up throughout Dorothy Lane Market locations in the area, offering samples to guests. Attendees can can also fill out a tasting challenge sheet by collecting stamps from each vendor. Those who turn in a completed sheet can claim a prize. There will also be seminars at all locations at 10 a.m., each led by a representative from different coffee shops in the area.

The Barrel House International Women’s Day celebration: 11 a.m. March 7 at 417 E. Third St., Dayton. The Barrel House will celebrate International Women’s Day by offering a menu of beers exclusively brewed by women or which come from women-owned breweries. Additionally, 10% of all draft sales during the event will be donated to the Dayton YWCA.

‘An American Portrait: Gershwin, Barber and Beyond’: 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 at 1 W. Second St., Dayton. The Dayton Philharmonic will host a performance featuring pieces from famous American composers, such as George Gershwin, John Adams and William Grant Still.

Credit: Josh Ohms JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Josh Ohms JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Dat Band at Wing’s Vandalia: 9:30 p.m. March 7 at 7902 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Cincinnati-based party group Dat Band will perform at Wing’s Vandalia Saturday night.

Harrigan’s Charity 5K: 9:30 a.m. March 7 at 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering. 5K charity run is in collaboration with Young’s Charity Bike Tour. Registration tent will open at 7:30 a.m., with the race set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Times will be calculated with a chip-based system.

Spring at The Mill: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 7 at 100 Langdon Ave., Wilmington. Sugartree Mill Company will celebrate the upcoming start of spring with special discounts throughout the store, new item arrivals, giveaways and complimentary refreshments.

Tale as Old as Time Storytime: 10:30 a.m. March 7 at 7100 Foundry Road, Liberty Twp. MidPointe Library System and the Liberty Center will celebrate Read Across America Day with a free story time event featuring Belle and Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast.” Afterwards, there will be crafts and a photo opportunity with the characters. The library’s bookmobile will also be available for guests to visit.