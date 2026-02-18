Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Swiftie Skate, Craftapalooza, car show and more

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon Mardi Gras Party: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20; 703 Watervliet St., Dayton. For its Mardi Gras party, Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon will have live music from local country band Ledfoot.

Powerama Customs 2026 Winter Show: Feb. 20-22 at 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. More info: Car show featuring over 200 customized cars and bikes. The event will also have live music, special guests, food and drink, exhibits and more.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Drone Races: Feb. 20-22 at 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. More info: Miniature drone racing tournament featuring a course going throughout the Air Force Museum’s Korean War Gallery. Event is free for spectators.

Delhi Craftpalooza: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22 at 6282 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp. More info: Vendor demonstrations, homemade goods, food trucks and more will be offered at this weekend’s Craftpalooza at Delhi Flower and Garden Center.

’Murder At Mardi Gras’ at the Sharonville Cultural Arts Center: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-21; 1165 Reading Road, Sharonville. Guests will be tasked with solving the disappearance of the Krewe Falstaffian’s monarch in this interactive “Bayou Ballyhoo Murder Mystery.”

Harley Gras 2026: New Model Masquerade: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 21; 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Buckeye Harley-Davidson will unveil its 2026 lineup with a free, Mardi Gras-themed celebration Feb. 21. This event will offer free alcoholic drinks and crawfish boils. Guests can also enter a contest to win one of two new bikes. Those who RSVP will receive a free pin.

The Dead Revival Band at Yellow Cab Tavern: 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: Grateful Dead tribute act The Dead Revival Band will perform two sets at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Feb. 21. Doors open at 7 p.m.

All Black Everything: 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: Musical event featuring performances from Istayniche, Blanch Robinson and Tyrant, F.E.Y.T.H and more. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Family Storytime at Young’s Jersey Dairy: 3 p.m. Feb. 21 at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. More info: Free, penguin-themed story time courtesy of the Clark County Library. There will also be crafts, songs and information about the organization.

Mardi Gras Party at Full Circle Brewgarden: 3-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at 324 Union Blvd., Englewood. More info: Mardi Gras celebration featuring a special menu from De’Lish Café and the new, French-inspired Biere de Garde drink.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Margarita Day at El Asadero Mexican Grill: Noon Feb. 22 at 101 E. Alex Bell Road 134, Centerville and 7375 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights. More info: Both El Asadero Mexican Grill restaurants in the Dayton area will celebrate National Margarita Day with special deals on drinks.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ohio Goes to the Movies: ‘The Wizard of Oz’: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at 1276 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. More info: Wilmington Plaza Cinema 5 will host a free “Wizard of Oz” film screening on Feb. 22. The movie will begin at 3:30 p.m., with trivia set to begin at 2:30 p.m. There will also be concessions, photo opportunities, games and a raffle.

‘Coco in Concert Live to Film’: 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. More info: The Pixar film “Coco” will be screened at the Kings Island Theater on Sunday, accompanied by live orchestration from the Mason Symphony Orchestra.