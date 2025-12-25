Things to do in Dayton with family this weekend: Dec. 26-28

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Kick off the weekend with a festive drive through Light Up Middletown, a drive-through fantasy light display that’s open nightly until New Year’s Eve. From 6–10 p.m. families can stay cozy in the car while enjoying a sparkling display of holiday lights set to music. It’s an easy, low-stress way to extend the holiday weekend. Admission by cash donation, more info here.

Saturday, Dec. 27: Hole N One Donuts and Clifton Mill

Start the day slow by grabbing donuts from Hole N One Donuts in Moraine and enjoying a laid-back morning at home with those new Christmas goodies.

When evening hits and the restlessness sets in, bundle up and head to Clifton Mill for one more unforgettable light display. Clifton Mill Christmas lights is a magical holiday display featuring millions of twinkling lights, a charming illuminated village, a covered bridge, Santa’s workshop, and one of the country’s largest miniature villages.

This is a must-see tradition that feels straight out of a Christmas movie. The lights are on nightly from 6–9 p.m. (gates open at 5 PM). Admission is $15 per person (ages 4+), with kids 3 and under free. Along with an amazing light display you can also find comfort food favorites like hot dogs, BBQ pork sandwiches, soup, cornbread, hot chocolate, cookies, pie, popcorn and soft drinks, perfect for keeping warm while you wander.

For directions and more info go to cliftonmill.com.

Sunday, Dec. 28: ‘Scrooge: The Musical’ at LaComedia

End the weekend on a high note with the final performances of “Scrooge: The Musical.” This family-friendly, rated-G production is a joyful adaptation of the 1970 film and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, featuring music from Leslie Bricusse (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory).

Matinee doors open at 10:30 a.m. and evening shows open at 5:30 p.m. It’s a heartfelt, nostalgic way to close out your holiday season with music, meaning, and a touch of Christmas magic. Tickets available online at lacomedia.com.

Also this weekend: Christmas Open House at St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Added bonus this weekend: Head to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dayton (310 Allen St. for their Christmas Open House. Follow the Star in the East to the historic Twin Towers of St. Mary’s and experience the church beautifully decorated for the season.

The Christmas Open House will take place 3-6 p.m. today, Dec. 26; 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 4-6 p.m. Monday. Guests are invited to walk through the church in its finest Christmas décor, including the largest Nativity in the area spanning a section of pews and featuring over 100 statues. Bring your family and enjoy this true gem of a building. If you’ve never been inside St. Mary’s, prepare to be amazed by the beauty.

As the holiday season winds down this weekend, these festive moments are the perfect way to savor what’s left of the magic. Happy exploring, Dayton.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.