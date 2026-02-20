St. Patrick’s Day 2026 events in the Dayton area

Harrigan’s Charity 5K

When: 9:30 a.m. March 7

Location: 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering

More info: Kettering bar Moe Harrigan’s Tavern will host a 5K on March 7 in collaboration with the Young’s Charity Bike Tour, which benefits The Alzheimer’s Association, United Rehabilitation Services, Breakthrough T1D and South Community Behavioral Health. The registration tent will open at 7:30 a.m. on March 7, with the race set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Times will be calculated with a chip-based system. Those who register by Feb. 28 will receive a Harrigan’s Charity 5K T-Shirt.

🍀Carroll High School St. Pat’s Fest

When: March 13-14

Location: 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

More info: For St. Patrick’s Day, Carroll High School will host its annual weekend-long celebration. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. March 13 with the Traditional Irish Fish Fry, an event only for those age 21 and older. On March 14, the free and family-friendly festival will be held, featuring a children’s play area, carnival games, Irish dancers and live music, raffles, various types of beer and more.

🍀Dunaways St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2026

When: March 13-14 and March 16-17

Location: 508 W. Main St., Troy

More info: Described as “Miami County’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” the multi-day event at Dunaways in Troy will feature live music, Irish dancers, trivia, a heated tent and more. The bar will be closed on March 15.

🍀Moe Harrigan’s Tavern St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: March 14-17

Location: 4070 Marshall Road, Kettering

More info: In addition to its charity 5K earlier in the month, Moe Harrigan’s Tavern will host a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning on March 14. There will be a heated tent and covered patio, multiple live performances, special drinks and more.

🍀Friends of SISCA St. Catrick’s Day Pickup

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14

Location: 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton

More info: SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center has teamed up with the Big Sky Bread Company for a St. “Catrick’s” Day bake sale. The menu includes treats for humans and pets alike, with offerings such as the shamrock sugar cookies, yogurt dipped dog biscuits, soda bread and more. There are also various dog bandanas available to purchase. All orders must be placed by March 10, with pickup taking place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14 at SISCA.

🍀Paddy’s Day Party at Jonny D’s Bar

When: 11 a.m. March 14

Location: 4308 Springfield St., Riverside

More info: Jonny D’s Bar in Dayton will have special deals on drinks all day March 14 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. DJ Austin will also play throughout the night, with his set beginning at 6 p.m.

🍀Wing’s Sports Bar and Grille St. Patrick’s Day Rocks Party

When: 11 a.m. March 14

Location: 7902 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

More info: Wings Sports Bar and Grille will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a series of live performances from Saint Hellion, Liars For Hire, Ithika, The Locals, Big Mother and Latter. There will also be a heated tent and Irish food throughout the day.

🍀Peach’s Grill St. Patrick’s Day Bash

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Noon March 14

Location: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: All day March 14, Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs will offer Irish food and drink, as well as dancing. The cover charge will be $5.

🍀Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl

When: 4-10 p.m. March 14

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: Hosted by Crawl With Us, the company behind similar events in Cincinnati and Columbus, the Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl will feature stops at popular Dayton bars such as Oregon Express, The Troll Pub, Yellow Cab Tavern and more. Check in will take place 4-6 p.m. at The Trolley Stop, located at 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

🍀Yellow Cab Tavern St. Wonky’s Day

When: 6 p.m. March 14

Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Yellow Cab Tavern will host “Dayton’s wonkiest and deepest St. Patrick’s Day celebration yet,” on March 14. The venue has teamed up with event planner Resonance Theory Sound and musician Mport to create a unique, electronic music experience. This event is only for those age 18 and older.

🍀Good Time Charlie’s St. Patrick Day Bash

When: 9 p.m.-midnight March 14

Location: 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg

More info: Guests are encouraged to dress in green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early at Good Time Charlie’s in Miamisburg. The event will also feature a hot dog food truck and a performance from the Hot Dog Emergency Band. On March 17, the bar will open early and feature music from That One Party Band.

🍀Dublin Pub St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 16-17

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events in Ohio, Dublin Pub’s multi-day celebration will feature a variety of live performances, multiple tents, special merchandise and The One Mile Run, where participants will finish their race with a drink at the Dublin pub. Throughout the event, there will be free shuttles guests can take to other bars in the area.

🍀Springboro St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

When: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. March 17

Location: Downtown Springboro

More info: Crooked Handle Springboro, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Warped Wing Brewing Company and more have teamed up for the annual Springboro St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Each of the participating businesses will have drink specials, live music and more. From noon-10 p.m., there will be free transportation between the venues.

🍀St. Paddy’s Day 3.1 Beer Run

When: 6:30 p.m. March 17

Location: 326 N. Main St., Piqua

More info: Mainstreet Piqua will host its St. Paddy’s Day 3.1 Beer Run on March 17. More details are forthcoming.

🍀St. Pat’s Silent Disco

When: 8 p.m. March 17

Location: 15 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Dayton Silent Disco has teamed up with Channel 99.9 to host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event on March 17 at the Dayton Arcade. Guests are encouraged to dress in green as they tune into one of three streamed radio stations using their provided headphones, each featuring its own DJ.