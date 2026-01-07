Things to do this weekend: Chocolate Meltdown, a ‘Wicked’ drag sing-along, a reptile expo and more

Thunderstruck and Sabbath at the Hobart Arena

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9

Location: 255 Adams St., Troy

Description: Two tributes to classic rock bands will unite for a show this weekend at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Thunderstruck will recreate the feeling of an AC/DC concert, while Sabbath will honor the legendary group Black Sabbath.

Indian River Direct Citrus Truckload Sale

When: Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 9

Location: 1277 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Description: Indian River Direct, a business which sells fruit directly from farms to customers, will be hosting a citrus truck sale this weekend. There will be navel oranges, ruby red grapefruit, tangerines, red navels and pecans. No pre-orders will be offered and there are no purchase limits.

Britches Down at the Photo Booth Lounge

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 9

Location: 1912 E. Whipp Road, Kettering

Description: Kettering’s Photo Booth Lounge will host a performance from local country band Britches Down on Friday night. the group will begin at 8 p.m., with the show set to end at midnight.

Enchanted Princess Ball

When: Jan. 10-11

Location: 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering

Description: Guests at this weekend’s Enchanted Princess Ball will be able to meet Elsa, Anna, Jasmine, Ariel and several other Disney princesses as they eat their meals. There will be brunch, lunch and dinner sessions of this event. The ball will also feature dancing, live performances and a wishing ceremony. Tickets are limited.

Ohio Valley Reptiles and More Expo

When: Jan. 10-11

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Description: This weekend, the Clark County Fairgrounds will be filled with a huge collection of reptiles and other exotic pets during the Ohio Valley Reptiles and More Expo. Alongside the various vendors, this family-friendly event will feature a number of educational workshops, kids activities, animal interactions and more.

Collectibles Shopping Spree Show

When: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 10

Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

Description: This Saturday, the Mall At Fairfield Commons will host the Collectibles Shopping Spree Show, where vendors from across the area will be selling toys, comics, memorabilia and other items.

Chocolate Meltdown

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 10

Location: 10 S. College Ave., Oxford

Description: This weekend, Oxford will host the ninth annual Chocolate Meltdown, a celebration of chocolate. There will be vendors selling sweet treats and coffee, a family-friendly s’mores bar, a traditional bar for those age 21 and older, art activities, face painting and more.

Springboro Community Theatre Karaoke Night

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10

Location: 115 Wright Station Way, suite 3, Springboro

Description: The Springboro Community Theatre is hosting a karaoke night this Saturday, and guests are encouraged to participate. Those who arrive before 7:30 p.m. will receive a $2 discount. This event is only for those age 16 or older.

Wicked Tribute Sing-along Drag Brunch

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 11

Location: 88 Plum St., suite 200, Beavercreek

Description: Featuring P.H. Dee and several other drag performers, the Dayton Funny Bone will host a sing-along event featuring songs from both “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.” Guests are encouraged to wear pink and green outfits to match the films’ main characters. This event is only for those age 21 and older, and a valid ID is required for entry. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Garb, Costume and Kit Swap

When: 2-6 p.m. Jan. 11

Location: 182 S. Main St., Waynesville

Description: For those looking to get rid of an old renaissance fair or Halloween costume, popular Ohio Renaissance Festival vendor Green Feather Apothecary is set to host a costume swap this weekend. During the event, guests can swap their old costume for a new look from another attendee. Those looking to outright sell their items can contact the apothecary for more options.