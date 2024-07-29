This week’s First Friday event celebrates artists, musicians in downtown Dayton

“Party on the Patio” will see local restaurants host live performances for guests. Taking place from 6-8 p.m., here is what’s happening at some of the participating businesses:

Gather by Ghostlight at 37 W. Fourth St. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Miah Qumsieh

Heart Mercantile at 601 E. Fifth St. will feature indie rocker Faye Williams

Lily’s Dayton at 329 E. Fifth St. will host Viva la Strings

Winans Coffee and Chocolates at 221 N. Patterson Blvd. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Dan Rivers

August’s First Friday also sees the launch of Dayton’s 2024 Juried Art Show, where almost 30 businesses in the city will display pieces from up and coming local artists.

A map of artwork displays can be found on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website, downtowndayton.org.

Aug. 2 is new release day for Omega Music at 318. E. Fifth. St., Dayton’s own vinyl and CD shop. There will also be food trucks, live music, artwork and handmade crafts from over 250 artists at Front Street, located at 1001 E. Second St.

There are special deals and events unrelated to Art in the City as well, including at Mintha’s Boutique at 520 E. Third St. Those who mention First Friday will receive 20% off their order.

The Dublin Pub at 300 Wayne Ave. will be hosting an Irish First Friday, with a happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

For a full list of events and deals, check out the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

How to go

What: First Friday “Art in the City pre-pARTy” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org