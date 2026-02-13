To see new works every month by the Dayton Society of Artists, go to the library

“I had been bumping into Tamiko at various arts and community events and we just really clicked and said we should work together some time, ”Chess said. “This was the perfect time.”

As a result, exhibits at the downtown library’s second floor art gallery are now an ongoing collaboration between the two groups.

The ambitious plan is to create a new show every month throughout the year. The public will be invited to art openings as well as artist talks.

“The 2nd Floor Gallery is in some ways an extension of the ‘ReImaging Works’ project at the heart of recognizing the power and importance of art in public space,“ said Chess. ” The purpose of the 2nd Floor Gallery is to provide another fully accessible, free opportunity in Dayton for people to experience art.“

She said the library has always welcomed artists and arts experiences in all of its facilities. When the Main Library reopened its doors in 2017, community members Luke and Nita Lovell supported the designation of the second floor open seating area as a “Community Bridge,” creating a casual destination for collaboration and creativity.

“We had been doing exhibits for years, working with groups like Welcome Dayton, Beyond Vision Art, and the African American Visual Artists Guild and got feedback on how much both the artists and patrons enjoyed these exhibit,” Chess said. " However, we also had our own limitations on our internal capacity to curate these exhibits on an ongoing basis," she said.

“I reached out to Tamiko because I knew that many of the artists and arts organizations we had worked with had a relationship with the DSA — they had a process for managing exhibits that we did not ... and there is so much alignment in the mission of DSA and how the library views the value of public art and the role of artists in our community — to ‘connect, support, and educate the community’ (DSA’s mission).”

Chess said people have always been attracted to exhibits on the second floor and throughout the library, even before the formal signage. However, this designation is a further commitment to the arts, artists, and visitors to Dayton Metro Library — that public spaces should promote and inspire all types of creativity.

Getting started

Stump said the exhibits will include both solo shows and group exhibitions. The new arrangement kicked off in January with a one-man exhibit by figurative artist Brian Mathus.

“I had seen Brian’s show in Middletown and knew his work would look really good in the library space,” said Stump who was previously an exhibitions board manager for the DSA and also a professor of art at Central State University.

Mathus said he enjoyed displaying his large work in the open gallery with its expansive walls. He also liked the diversity of library patrons who viewed his work and has gotten a lot of positive feedback.

“I was incredibly nervous about the artist talk but it seemed to go well, thanks to Rodney Veal,” Mathus said. Veal, host of the Think TV’s “Art Show” was in conversation with Mathus at the event.

The February artwork, currently on view, showcases former and current DSA board members and includes Bridgette Bogel, Kathleen Caffrey, Mark Etcher, Elisha Frontz, Erin Smith Glenn, Roxanne Grooms, Terry Hitt, Mikee Huber, Paul “Hitch” Lyons, Maria McGinnis, Marsha Pippenger, Julie Riley and Stump.

The exhibit also honors David Smith, a well known Dayton artist who passed away in 2016 at the age of 95. Smith played a key role in the DSA’s growth, including his involvement in the purchase of the Society’s current home at 48 High Street which helped to ensure a permanent space for artists and exhibitions in Dayton.

The current library exhibit is being presented concurrently with a permanent collection exhibition on view at the DSA gallery through March 7, offering audiences two complementary perspectives on the organization’s history—one grounded in its collection and one own work and art collection to the group.

More collaborations

The March exhibit is entitled “Becoming: 70 Years of Growth, Expression, and Possibility,” and will feature a large-scale, immersive showcase of artwork created by individuals served through United Rehabilitation Services. It’s the first time URS has been showcased at the downtown library.

“The exhibit is designed to be visually striking and emotionally powerful, highlighting the dignity, creativity, and potential of people with developmental and acquired disabilities through multi-media installations, including both 2D and 3D pieces,” said Laura Lefakis, chief development officer for UHS. “It’s a celebration of our clients’ self-expression and a meaningful reflection of URS’ 70-year legacy, while also pointing toward the future with optimism and confidence.”

She said the exhibit is especially valuable for URS because it introduces their mission and impact to a broad, public audience in a space that invites reflection and community connection.

“While we work closely with families and supporters every day, the library setting allows individuals who may not be familiar with URS to experience our work in a completely different way, through the voices and creativity of the people we serve. It’s also a unique opportunity to engage community leaders, partners, and donors in a way that feels personal, human, and inspiring.”

Some of the artists will be there to engage with guests when the grand opening is held from 4-6 p.m. on March 5.

Future exhibits range from a Welcome Dayton/ New Americans show to a juried 250th USA anniversary show by DSA artists.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Stump. “We’re already getting proposals for 2027.”

Dayton Society of Artists

Founded in 1938, the Dayton Society of Artists has supported and advocated for artists in the Dayton region for more than eight decades. The organization’s permanent collection is housed at its gallery and is not able to travel, but members say its history continues to be carried forward through the artists, leadership, and creative practices that shape the organization today.