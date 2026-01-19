Underground sushi concept DŌZO in Dayton offering elevated Valentine’s Day dining

“If you’re looking for something unique and transformative for your celebration, DŌZO at Tender Mercy is perfect,” said Chris Dimmick, The Idea Collective Partner, noting first-time guests often leave surprised by what they’ve found here in Downtown Dayton.

Credit: G HAMPTON Credit: G HAMPTON

Beyond Tender Mercy’s lounge, DŌZO serves premium sushi in an underground setting and offers two ways to dine: a seven-course chef’s counter experience and a standard menu for guests who prefer to order à la carte.

DŌZO got its start when the team started dreaming of what to do with the back area of Tender Mercy during the weekdays. When the space first opened, it operated as an extension of the cocktail lounge, but the team noticed the room was rarely being used outside of the busiest nights.

Credit: G HAMPTON Credit: G HAMPTON

“What we found was throughout the week, outside of Fridays and Saturday nights, this room wasn’t even turned on,” they said.

The answer became DŌZO, a sushi concept designed to complement Tender Mercy while adding something new to downtown Dayton’s dining scene.

“From a culinary standpoint, [we wanted something] that would complement what’s going on in this dining scene downtown, but also with Tender Mercy,” Dimmick said.

With a concept built around a chef-led experience, DŌZO was designed to feel more like a guided tasting than a typical dinner reservation. At the chef’s counter, the restaurant offers 10 seats and a seven-course prix fixe menu priced at $75 per person, modeled after the Japanese omakase tradition, an experience that translates to “I’ll leave it up to you ,” letting the chef guide the meal, rather than ordering from a menu.

Guests can also add curated wine or sake pairings alongside the tasting menu.

While the chef’s counter highlights DŌZO’s tasting experience, guests can also order from a regular à la carte menu. Some menu items pay tribute to Dayton’s past nightlife scene, with names inspired by former clubs including Therapy Café, Masque and Club Vex.

Credit: G HAMPTON Credit: G HAMPTON

“I like seeing couples start on different ends of the plate, so they get a sense of what the other person is experiencing before they experience it themselves,” said Sushi Executive Chef Jake Montanye.

With the omakase experience limited to a small number of guests, DŌZO’s chef’s counter creates a close, communal setting where conversation comes naturally, not only between couples, but among guests seated side by side.

Montanye said he has seen strangers strike up conversations during the meal and continue the night together afterward, sometimes heading to a second location once dinner wraps up.

For the DŌZO team, the goal is that guests leave with more than just a great meal. “The hospitality,” they said, is what they hope diners remember most. “Our team, our people are the most dynamic element of what we do, and they genuinely love creating moments and memories for our guests.” Dimmick said.

MORE DETAILS

Where: DŌZO is located in Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Online: Follow @dozodyt on Instagram and go to dozo-sushi.com to make reservations.