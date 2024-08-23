Premiere date set for ThinkTV Bing Davis documentary

“Willis ‘Bing’ Davis represents the fabric of this community,” said Kitty Lensman, president and CEO of Public Media Connect, in an initial news release. “He is not only an incredible artist, but a person who has impacted this community and beyond in an uplifting and positive way. His life and his story needs to be told and we are honored to work with Bing on this documentary.”

A lifelong educator, Davis began his career at Dayton Public Schools in 1960 and continued his professional work as a college professor, concluding locally at Central State University from 1978 to 1998. He particularly used his talents to create enlightening programs like REACH (Realizing Ethic Awareness and Cultural Heritage) across Dayton as well as the non-profit SHANGO.

The internationally renowned artist is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2022 Citizen Legion of Honor Award and 2009 Ohio Governor’s Irma Lazarus Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest art award given in the state of Ohio. In addition to his volunteer service as vice-chairman of the Ohio Arts Council, he is the owner and curator of the Willis “Bing” Davis Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery in the Wright Dunbar district.

Davis previously noted his excitement to share his art and perspectives for the documentary.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the creative team at ThinkTV to produce a documentary about growing up in Dayton as an African American male with interest and skills in sports, art and culture,” he said. “The Dayton Miami Valley community has nurtured and supported me as an athlete, artist and in community service.”

Credit: SIERRA LEONE Credit: SIERRA LEONE

The documentary is also produced by Rodney Veal, host of “The Art Show” and the “Rodney Veal’s Inspired By” podcast with ThinkTV.

“As a native Daytonian, I have admired the work and life of Bing Davis,” Veal previously said. “My first ever summer art camp was with Bing Davis, and it left such impression on my life. He was the first African American artist I ever encountered and that interaction informed my life spent in the arts. This is such amazing way to pay homage to such an iconic man, activist and artist.”