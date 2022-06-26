Victory Project shifts to summer programming

In the summer, students spend more time at VP, often arriving at lunch time rather than the end of a school day. And with 50 young men participating in summer programming, snacks and meals are always a need!

Make a Difference readers and community members can help provide Victory Project with materials such as:

Individual boxed snacks

Ramen, mac and cheese, or other simple lunches

Cases of bottled water

Gatorade (bottles and/or drink mix)

Printer paper

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Clorox wipes

White 2″ binders

Carpet freshener

Kroger gift cards

Amazon gift cards

Additional items and ways to support Victory Project can be found at: https://www.victoryproject.org/get-involved/.

Donations may be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at Victory Project, 409 Troy Street, Dayton.

Victory Project can also use mentors and chaperones any weekday afternoon or evening; administration assistance weekday afternoon or evenings, and small business volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. All positions require background checks and interviews. Depending on the role, volunteers shadow a staff member or other volunteers to become acclimated.

Victory Project is funded solely through private contributions. To financially support Victory Project, visit victoryproject.org or mail a check to Victory Project, c/o Monnie Bush, 409 Troy Street, Dayton, Ohio 45404.

