Victory Project shifts to summer programming

As we gear up for the summer months, Victory Project, a local nonprofit working with young men in our community, is preparing for students to spend more time in its programs.
Readers may recall from earlier columns that Victory Project provides holistic support for young men in Dayton through opportunities for education, entrepreneurship and enlightenment. The same mission is true in the summer months, and education shifts from after-school tutoring to a civics-grounded curriculum.
VP staff coordinates an educational series on citizenship and government, including working with local law enforcement and civil rights attorneys, American and local history, our rights and responsibilities as taxpayers, and more. The 12-week course includes trips to Dayton’s City Hall and SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park.
“We believe part of being a good citizen is understanding your history and how our current systems and processes came to be,” said Monnie Bush, founder and CEO, Victory Project. “Using the summer break from traditional classes gives us a great window to really dive into the history of citizenship and the practical ways our students can live as responsible, informed citizens.”
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
In the summer, students spend more time at VP, often arriving at lunch time rather than the end of a school day. And with 50 young men participating in summer programming, snacks and meals are always a need!
Make a Difference readers and community members can help provide Victory Project with materials such as:
- Individual boxed snacks
- Ramen, mac and cheese, or other simple lunches
- Cases of bottled water
- Gatorade (bottles and/or drink mix)
- Printer paper
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Clorox wipes
- White 2″ binders
- Carpet freshener
- Kroger gift cards
- Amazon gift cards
Additional items and ways to support Victory Project can be found at: https://www.victoryproject.org/get-involved/.
Donations may be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at Victory Project, 409 Troy Street, Dayton.
Victory Project can also use mentors and chaperones any weekday afternoon or evening; administration assistance weekday afternoon or evenings, and small business volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. All positions require background checks and interviews. Depending on the role, volunteers shadow a staff member or other volunteers to become acclimated.
Victory Project is funded solely through private contributions. To financially support Victory Project, visit victoryproject.org or mail a check to Victory Project, c/o Monnie Bush, 409 Troy Street, Dayton, Ohio 45404.
