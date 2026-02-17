Want to try curling? Local group offers lessons in Springfield

Now a member of the Curl Troy board Hemphill is also the league manager for the curling league at RiverScape MetroPark. The MetroParks Ice Rink has hosted Learn to Curl and curling leagues since 2011.

Unlike many Winter Olympic sports – think luge, skeleton, bobsleigh or ski jumping – curling is something weekend warriors can enjoy.

“Basically, all ages and all ability levels can play,” Hemphill said. “It’s open to just about anyone.”

Participants in Curl Troy leagues range in age from 25-70 years old, but some clubs also offer youth leagues as well as wheelchair curling. In addition to the Troy club, there is a Cincinnati Curling Club in West Chester Township. So, while you might not be Olympic bound, you can participate in an Olympic sport close to home.

Curling 101

In its early days, curling was played on frozen lochs and ponds with evidence of the game found in paintings and documents dating back to the 1500s in Scotland. The first recognized curling club was established in Scotland in 1716 and during the 19th century the game expanded its reach to Canada, the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway.

Curling was a demonstration sport at the 1932 Olympic Winter Games with official medal status eventually being granted in 1992.

The sport gets its name from the motion of the stone on the ice. The delivering player can influence curl by rotating the stone – rotating clockwise makes the stone curl to the right, rotating counterclockwise makes the stone curl to the left. Sweeping influences the curl as well as the distance a stone can travel. The skip directs the sweepers in how to sweep to best influence the path of the stone.

This year’s Olympic games include men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events. Americans Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin recently won the first ever mixed doubles medal for Team USA and Thiesse became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in curling.

“We actually try to play off the Olympics because of the increased interest,” Hemphill said. “It’s becoming more and more popular.”

Getting started

Riding a wave of enthusiasm for the sport, Curl Troy will host a series of Learn 2 Curl events at the NTPRD Chiller in Springfield starting March 9. From off-ice lessons and history to on-ice instruction and game play, the 90-minute sessions are designed to familiarize beginners with the sport. Twelve different sessions will be offered through April 1.

The learn-to-curl sessions are open to all ages, but participants under 12 must be accompanied by a parent. No equipment is needed, just comfortable clothes and shoes, and a willingness to learn.

“Just about anybody could come out and give it a try,” Hemphill said. “It’s so much fun.”

Common curling terms

away end : The end of the sheet to which the first rock of a game is delivered

: The end of the sheet to which the first rock of a game is delivered backline: The line tangent to the back of the house. Rocks coming to a rest touching the backline

The line tangent to the back of the house. Rocks coming to a rest touching the backline blank end : An end in which no rocks are touching the house after all rocks have been delivered resulting in no score for either team

: An end in which no rocks are touching the house after all rocks have been delivered resulting in no score for either team broom: Used both for sweeping and support in the delivery

Used both for sweeping and support in the delivery button: The smallest circle of the house. The size of the button can vary between venues

The smallest circle of the house. The size of the button can vary between venues curl : The curved path of the rock

: The curved path of the rock draw: A call for a rock to come to a rest in the house

A call for a rock to come to a rest in the house double takeout : A takeout that removes two of the opponents’ rocks from play

: A takeout that removes two of the opponents’ rocks from play end: segment of play in which teams alternate delivery of all 16 stones

segment of play in which teams alternate delivery of all 16 stones hammer : The last rock delivered in an end

: The last rock delivered in an end home end : The end of the sheet from where the first rock of the game is delivered

: The end of the sheet from where the first rock of the game is delivered line: The path the rock follows as it travels down the ice (includes curl)

The path the rock follows as it travels down the ice (includes curl) shooter : The rock that is being delivered

: The rock that is being delivered stone/rock: The object used in curling to score points. Made of granite or sometimes ceramic. The terms “stone” and “rock” are used interchangeably

The object used in curling to score points. Made of granite or sometimes ceramic. The terms “stone” and “rock” are used interchangeably takeout: When a rock is thrown with enough weight to remove another rock from play

When a rock is thrown with enough weight to remove another rock from play weight: Describes the speed of the rock as it travels down the ice

Source: USA Curling

HOW TO GO

What: Curl Troy Learn 2 Curl lessons

What: Ninety-minute sessions designed to teach the curling basics with on-ice instruction.

When: March 9, 11, 16, 18, 25 and April 1

Where: NTPRD Chiller, 301 West Main St., Springfield

Cost: $30

Info: https://curltroy.org