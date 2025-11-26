Wayne & Clover, now open, is owned by friends who got coffee there when it was Ghostlight

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

How it happened

Stucky and Farquhar heard the coffee shop was possibly closing, so they reached out to owner Shane Anderson.

“We’ve loved everything they’ve done, and we just couldn’t let it go,” Farquhar said.

Farquhar has been a nail tech at Square One Salon & Spa for about 13 years.

Stucky is the co-founder of The Rubi Girls and Square One Salon & Spa. He is also a professor at Wright State University.

The duo felt an empty space next to The Rubi Girls wouldn’t be good for their organization. They also have always wanted to open the patio between the two buildings and this would allow them to do so.

“We just want to do this more out of heart than trying to make money,” Stucky said. “That’s not what it’s about for us.”

The owners have taken the time to talk with customers, neighbors and the community about what they love about the coffee shop and what they hope for in the future.

Some plans the owners have in the works are bringing back events and live music.

“We are really beginning to realize this is like a neighborhood oasis... home away from home kind of thing,” Stucky said.

The transition to Wayne & Clover

For now, Wayne & Clover has the same coffee offerings as Ghostlight. On Dec. 5, the coffee shop will rollout a new partnership with ContempoRoast in Centerville. This includes a custom W&C blend.

Other partnerships include Salt Block Biscuit Company and Bae’s Bakery for baked goods.

“We’re just trying to make this community based. That’s the whole thing,” Stucky said.

The coffee shop will also have a retail area featuring snarky cards, coffee supplies and much more.

“The list goes on and on for that kind of stuff,” Stucky said. “We just want it to be fun as well.”

The coffee shop sits on the corner of Wayne Avenue and Clover Street — that’s where the name comes from.

The owners plans to have Wayne and Clover be the characters of the coffee shop with a dog named Theobald, named after the road behind the coffee shop.

With the transition, their main goal was to keep everybody employed and they have. The owners even hired two additional employees.

They are in the midst of doubling the size of the coffee shop by expanding to the entire first floor of the building.

This means there will be additional rooms for guests to sit down and enjoy their coffee and treats.

Explore Free lunch buffet available at 3 Indian restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

A special place for the community

“I think one thing we’re realizing is how precious this place is to so many people,” Stucky said. “We had no idea.”

Since taking over Nov. 22, they have had customers share what makes the coffee shop special to them. From going on first dates to getting engaged and even signing divorce papers, the coffee shop has been a place where people mark milestones.

Something the owners plan to add to the space is a couch that customers can sign with a marker.

Stucky said the coffee shop is “a work in progress” and encouraged the community to be patient.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

MORE DETAILS

Wayne & Clover, 1201 Wayne Ave., is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hours of operation are expected to expand in December to 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Each month, the coffee shop will team up with a nonprofit or charity to donate a percentage of their sales to. Wayne & Clover has partnered with Miami Valley Meals now through the end of December.

The coffee shop is looking for graphic artists to assist with branding.

For more information and updates, visit the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram (@wayneandclover) pages.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com