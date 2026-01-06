Breaking: Attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism facing nearly 100 charges

‘We want people to talk about food’: UD’s Food and Culture Festival will be a 6-day exploration of the culinary world

Varied facets of storytelling through food a critical component of event.
African-American Jewish writer, culinary historian and educator Michael Twitty will deliver the keynote address at the University of Dayton Food and Culture Festival Thursday, Feb. 5 inside the Concert Hall of the Roger Glass Center for the Arts. CONTRIBUTED

African-American Jewish writer, culinary historian and educator Michael Twitty will deliver the keynote address at the University of Dayton Food and Culture Festival Thursday, Feb. 5 inside the Concert Hall of the Roger Glass Center for the Arts. CONTRIBUTED
Samuel Dorf, the University of Dayton’s Alumni Chair in the Humanities, wants the Dayton community to know food shouldn’t merely be confined to conversations about dining.

“Food is often left out as being recognized as a form of art and is often left out as being recognized as a really critical way that we explore culture locally,” Dorf said.

He is excited to bring food and culture to the forefront as program director of UD’s Food and Culture Festival taking place Feb. 2-7 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts and the Sears Recital Hall. The programming includes a roundtable dialogue with local culinary artists, a panel discussion on food, access and justice, a performance by Dayton Opera and a keynote address from African-American Jewish writer, culinary historian and educator Michael Twitty who is also serving a campus residency.

Exploring all the varied facets of storytelling through food is a critical component of the programming.

“Everybody eats,” Dorf said. “Everybody eats multiple times a day — if they’re lucky. Many of us have the resources to (allow) food (to) be an adventure. We all make decisions about what we eat, which reflects who we are, where we live and who we share that food with. And I think those stories are important and it’s something everybody can relate to as a way of exploring and celebrating the humanities through something that is universal."

Dorf, professor of musicology in the UD Department of Music, is a musicologist and dance historian who works with classical texts and modern reception of the ancient world. His book, “Performing Antiquity: Ancient Greek Music and Dance from Paris to Delphi: 1890-1933,” examined the interaction among scientists, humanities scholars and artists as they sought to perform and reinvent ancient Greek music and dance in turn-of-the-century Paris and Delphi.

He was awarded a $10,000 Special Projects grant from Culture Works to support his festival programming.

“We want people to talk about food, think about food and ask questions about food,” Dorf said. “I hope people are inspired to explore the humanities in new ways and think about food as exploration and storytelling in new ways.”

The schedule of events include:

Dorf hopes the festival will bring renewed interest to the broad fabric of diverse storytelling that can be derived from food and culture.

“I hope folks around the community wherever they shop — Gem City Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Kroger, Trader Joe’s — develop a new appreciation for how food tells our unique stories, whether they’re Dayton stories, Midwestern stories, American Southern stories or Taiwanese stories,” he said.

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.