Wellness, sustainability programs at 2nd Street Market free and open to all ages and ability levels

The year-round market at 600 E. Second St. offers a full slate of events focused on overall physical wellness, gentle movement and healthy eating with its Community Fitness program and Health Talks at the 2nd Street Market series. The programs are free and open to all ages and ability levels.

From yoga and tai chi to the benefits of coffee and sound healing, the sessions are designed to be educational and engaging. Community partners Yoga with Aleasha and Immortal Tree Qigong, who hosted outdoor fitness classes at RiverScape MetroPark over the summer, have moved indoors to continue sharing their practices.

“People love coming to the Market to shop and eat and it’s also really a gathering space with live music and programs like these,” said Sally Leatherman, market coordinator. “A lot of our vendors and customers have even become friends.”

While the fitness-based classes are all beginner friendly, with modifications available, exercise can be more challenging for some people. Occupational therapy practitioner Jerry Shields, of The Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio, has become a regular presenter at the Market with a variety of programs including an upcoming talk about spinal cord injuries (Feb. 20) and a seated exercise class (March 20) with an emphasis on stretching.

“It’s low impact and something they can do at home,” Shields said. “It’s not about breaking a sweat – although you will get your heart rat up a little bit – it’s about keeping your muscle tone up, especially as we age.”

From the comfort of a chair, participants will utilize resistance bands for a short manageable workout.

“A lot of people get intimidated when they hear workout but ‘move it or lose it’ is a thing,” Shields said. “We want people to be able to stay active longer. As we age, we don’t bounce back as quickly as we used to. You don’t have to be fast, but you need to be mobile.”

For more information on these and other 2nd Street Market events, visit www.metroparks.org.

THE SCHEDULE