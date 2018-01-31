‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast: We talked to the Rubi Girls

Listen here:

They have sharp tongues and hearts of gold, and have raised more than $1 million for a host of charitable causes over more than 30 years.

But it is not always easy being Rubi or drag queening.

Rubi Girl members Tommy Rumpke (Taj Mahal), Jonathan McNeal (Ileasa Plymouth), and Brent Johnson (India Summer) tell us what had happened.

About the podcast:

“What Had Happened Was” is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won’t believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

