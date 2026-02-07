Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2026 in the Dayton region

Across Dayton and beyond, many businesses will be hosting special celebrations for Mardi Gras, the Christian holiday observed the day before Lent begins.
Also known as Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras will take place on Feb. 17 this year. For those looking to celebrate locally, here are some of the events to check out in the area.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 14
Location: 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati
More info: With a selection of Cajun food, local vendors, craft drinks and live brass music, Washington Park will celebrate Shrove Tuesday with its family-friendly Mardi Gras at the Park event.
🎉Jazz and Cabaret Mardi Gras Party
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14
Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
More info: During its Mardi Gras celebration, The Fitton Center for Creative Arts encourages guests to “get your Krewe together, jump in with the second line and let your inhibitions run wild at Hamilton’s premiere Mardi Gras event.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the festivities set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14
Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: While Mardi Gras is famous for its parties in New Orleans and Brazil, The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club will showcase how Germany celebrates Mardi Gras with its Fasching event. This family-friendly party will feature music, snacks, children’s activities, a dessert contest and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 17
Location: 110 W. Franklin St., Dayton
More info: Mudlick Tap House’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature a menu inspired by the holiday, as well as masks, beads and “A party atmosphere that screams laissez les bons temps rouler.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume.
🎉13th annual Art of the Cocktail Mardi Gras Party
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17
Location: 82 W. Columbia St., Springfield
More info: Mother Stewart’s Brewing and Leadership Clark County will bring New Orleans to Springfield with its Art of the Cocktail event Feb. 17. In addition to food and drinks, there will be a competition featuring celebrity bartenders such as John Mauer, Patrick Wicker and Kaylee Houseman.
🎉Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon Mardi Gras Party
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20
Location: 703 Watervliet St., Dayton
More info: For its Mardi Gras party, Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon will have live music from local country band Ledfoot.
