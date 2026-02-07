Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2026 in the Dayton region

Brad Denson’s annual Mardi Gras Threauxdown happened at The Oregon Express on Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, in advance of Fat Tuesday. Phil’s Big Azz Brass Band kicked off the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

16 minutes ago
Across Dayton and beyond, many businesses will be hosting special celebrations for Mardi Gras, the Christian holiday observed the day before Lent begins.

Also known as Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras will take place on Feb. 17 this year. For those looking to celebrate locally, here are some of the events to check out in the area.

🎉Mardi Gras at the Park

When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati

More info: With a selection of Cajun food, local vendors, craft drinks and live brass music, Washington Park will celebrate Shrove Tuesday with its family-friendly Mardi Gras at the Park event.

🎉Jazz and Cabaret Mardi Gras Party

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

More info: During its Mardi Gras celebration, The Fitton Center for Creative Arts encourages guests to “get your Krewe together, jump in with the second line and let your inhibitions run wild at Hamilton’s premiere Mardi Gras event.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the festivities set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

🎉Fasching: German Mardi Gras

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted Fasching a.k.a. German Mardi Gras on Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, at their clubhouse, located at 1400 E. 5th St. in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: While Mardi Gras is famous for its parties in New Orleans and Brazil, The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club will showcase how Germany celebrates Mardi Gras with its Fasching event. This family-friendly party will feature music, snacks, children’s activities, a dessert contest and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

🎉Mardi Gras: Carnival Night

When: 11 a.m. Feb. 17

Location: 110 W. Franklin St., Dayton

More info: Mudlick Tap House’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature a menu inspired by the holiday, as well as masks, beads and “A party atmosphere that screams laissez les bons temps rouler.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

🎉13th annual Art of the Cocktail Mardi Gras Party

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Location: 82 W. Columbia St., Springfield

More info: Mother Stewart’s Brewing and Leadership Clark County will bring New Orleans to Springfield with its Art of the Cocktail event Feb. 17. In addition to food and drinks, there will be a competition featuring celebrity bartenders such as John Mauer, Patrick Wicker and Kaylee Houseman.

🎉Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon Mardi Gras Party

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20

Location: 703 Watervliet St., Dayton

More info: For its Mardi Gras party, Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon will have live music from local country band Ledfoot.

Submit an event

Help us add more events to our guides. Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com with information.

