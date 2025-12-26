Where to go to recycle holiday lights and drop off Christmas trees in the Dayton region

Citing statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency, MetroParks noted in a news release that the amount of household garbage in the U.S. increases 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, resulting in 5 million tons of waste that is sent to the landfill.

“During the holiday season, generally, people tend to create more waste, up to 25 percent, which is a bummer for our landfill and local environment,” said Lauren Lemons, marketing and public engagement specialist for Five Rivers MetroParks. “So, if people want to start off the new year on the right foot, which we highly recommend, they can opt to get rid of some of their holiday stuff in a kinder way to the planet, which includes recycling and composting.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

You can drop off unwanted lights at any of the following MetroParks locations during park hours, which are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily:

Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Road: Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike: Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

Eastwood MetroPark (park side), 1385 Harshman Road: Recycling bin located in the main lot adjacent to the bathrooms.

Englewood MetroPark, 4361 W. National Road: Recycling bin located near entrance.

Germantown MetroPark, 6910 Boomershine Road: Recycling bin located at the Twin Valley Welcome Center by kiosk next to sidewalk.

Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Road: Recycling bin located at the Education Building near Possum Creek Farm.

Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Road: Recycling bin located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.

Taylorsville MetroPark, 1200 S. Brown Road: Recycling bin located at the West Park parking lot.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.: Recycling bin located at the front of the main building.

Adventure Central at Wesleyan MetroPark, 2222 N James H McGee Blvd.: Recycling bin located at Adventure Central building.

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St.: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance by the bike parking and is accessible anytime.

BUTLER COUNTY LOCATIONS

Rentschler Forest Preserve, 5701 Riegert Road, Fairfield Twp.

Voice of America Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Timberman Ridge, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton

Meadow Ridge, 5101 Circle Pkwy., Middletown

Oxford Municipal Building, 15 S. College Ave., Oxford (through Jan. 30)

Waterworks Park, 5021 Groh Lane (through Jan. 8)

CLARK COUNTY LOCATIONS

Clark County Recycling Center, 1602 W. Main St., Springfield

C & S Tree Service, 2551 Dayton Road, Springfield

Mad River Topsoil, 5625 Old Lower Valley Pike, Springfield

Call ahead for hours at each location.

“Recycling holiday lights is an easy way to support sustainability efforts during the holidays, a time of year that generates considerable waste,” said Five Rivers MetroParks Director of Conservation Grace Dietsch, in a press statement. “In addition to reducing landfill waste, this program prevents discarded lights from entangling wildlife or adding toxins to our soil and water.”

Over the last five years, MetroParks has collected 35,106 pounds of lights at its facilities. Additionally, Cohen has donated a total of $11,031 to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to support MetroParks’ mission to protect the region’s natural heritage.

Those looking to dispose of your Christmas tree, be sure to remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from the tree prior to drop off at a green recycling or composting facility.

TIPS FOR RECYLING CHRISTMAS TREES

Use for wood in a fire pit

Let your tree dry out outside and then cut it up for firewood.

Do not leave the tree to dry out inside because pine trees are flammable.

Create a habitat in your yard for animals and insects

Place your tree in a stand outside and place bird feeders on the branches or in the tree.

Let it biodegrade in your backyard.

If you have space in your backyard, either place the entire tree or cut it into sticks and let it biodegrade.

Mulch with pine needles

Remove pine needles from your Christmas tree and then use them for mulch once they have dried out.

Insulate perennials with boughs to protect them from snow and frost

Make coasters or trivets

Saw off thin slabs of the trunk and sand them smooth.

Be careful of sap if using on tables.

Make DIY air fresheners

Crush up the pine needles and place them in potpourri.

Donate it to a farm with goats, donkeys, a/o alpacas

Be completely sure that the tree was not sprayed with chemicals like fire retardant.

Source: metroparks.org