Winner of best Dayton-area brunch selected at ‘Let’s Get Brunched’ event

A robust crowd of more than 300 people showed up to see what eight popular local restaurants would bring to the table with their best brunch submissions paired alongside their favorite cocktails. And they didn’t just check things out, they put their vote in.

Rip Rap Roadhouse was awarded Best Pairing by attendees for a truly great chicken and waffles that was sweet, savory and spicy with a crunchy waffle dusted with chili powder that was almost perfectly done, which was impressive for being as long as it had been. The combination left you wanting more and the thick crunchy breaded chicken was just the right foil to the thick waffle that demanded attention.

Corner Kitchen was crowned the honor of Best Cocktail thanks to brand new bar manager Tori Lee who created the Buckeye Zinger made with Buckeye Vodka, ginger beer, and a mixed berry simple syrup.

Dewberry 1850 was crowned with the Best Brunch Food, the highest honor of all thanks to a dish that didn’t seem terribly brunchie, but was terribly delicious The dish was a summer squash gnocchi with pork belly bacon and confit garlic with orange ad tomato reduction and fried basil. The cocktail was a basil infused vodka mixed with St Germain Elderflower Liqueur, sweet and sour, Prosecco, basil with a sugar rim.

“People love brunch and this event was proof. Amber Rose, Butter Cafe. Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Corner Kitchen, Dewberry 1850, The Florentine, Rip Rap Roadhouse and Salar were ready tonight to treat guests to a special brunch just as they are at their restaurants,” said Amy Zahora, President of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA).

Other highlights included Butter Cafe’s signature Jelly Donut Pancakes and CBCB Bar and Grill’s breakfast pizza made with sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, bacon and cheese on a homemade pizza crust. Although not particularly “brunchy,” Corner Kitchen’s “Westside Mac and Cheese” made with a smoky cheese blend, bacon, creme fraiche and green onion as well as a blueberry salmon salad made with a blueberry vinaigrette, goat cheese, pistachio, red onion and jerk salmon were also quite good.

