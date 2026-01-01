Woodland Cemetery: Dayton’s historic resting place with 180 years of legacy

Established in 1841, Woodland Cemetery has remained a steadfast beacon of memory and solace for the people of Dayton. Looking forward, it is committed to the diligent preservation of its rich heritage and ensuring its continuity. With thoughtful foresight into adapting to the community’s evolving needs, Woodland is poised to maintain its relevance and accessibility well into the future, seamlessly integrating with both new developments and rejuvenation projects.

We invite you to experience Woodland firsthand: embark on a tour to discover our 3,000+ trees, witness more than 50,000 monuments, and marvel at the local wildlife. Take a moment to reflect on a bench, wander through our historic Civil War section, or ascend to the “Look-Out” for breathtaking views.

As you immerse yourself in the serene beauty and rich traditions that have flourished here for more than 180 years, you will find that Woodland doesn’t just touch your heart-it becomes a part of your very soul. With a legacy stretching back nearly two centuries and ample undeveloped burial space promising over a century more of service, Woodland stands as a testament to the enduring principle of perpetuity. Here, history, tradition, and natural beauty converge to create a place truly unlike any other.

As you contemplate the choice of a final resting place, consider the future: “How will this cemetery be preserved 100 years from now?”

Woodland stands as a timeless sanctuary, secured by a substantial endowment that ensures its perpetual care and maintenance. Our Endowment Fund grows daily, fortified by every purchase, embodying our commitment to sustainability and stewardship. In essence, Woodland isn’t just for now — it’s forever.

Why should you pre-plan?

Life is more complicated now than ever! Family members live in different parts of the country. Dealing with government agencies can be frustrating, and inflation is felt by every household. Planning ahead prevents emotional overspending and protects your family’s interests.

We plan for every rite of passage throughout life: weddings, having a family, retirement. We insure ourselves to protect against fires and accidents. Throughout our website, we have encouraged our visitors to protect their family from having to make hundreds of decisions in just a few brief hours. Advanced Planning is a better way. . . the best gift you could give to your loved ones.

Making final arrangements, whether for yourself or a loved one, is a profoundly personal journey, and Woodland Cemetery’s caring team is here to support you every step of the way.

For immediate assistance, please reach out to us at (937) 228-3221. Our Family Service Representatives are ready to help you navigate the arrangement process with sensitivity and respect.

The reasons for pre-planning are as unique as the individuals involved, spanning emotional preparedness, financial considerations, and more. By choosing to pre-plan, you offer a precious gift to your loved ones: peace of mind. Pre-arrangements can significantly reduce the stress and financial impact on your family during a time of grief, ensuring decisions are not made in haste or under pressure.

It’s natural to hesitate when facing these decisions, but consider the alternative. Without pre-planning, the responsibility falls to your loved ones on potentially the hardest day of their lives. By making these choices now, you protect them from the weight of making numerous decisions in a short time, allowing them to focus on healing and remembrance.

At Woodland, we’re dedicated to guiding you through these decisions with compassion and understanding, ensuring your wishes are honored and your family is supported.

Woodland: Beautiful, timeless and still available.