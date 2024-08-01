World’s Longest Yard Sale weaves through local counties this weekend

The 127 Yard Sale, also known as The World’s Longest Yard Sale, opens today and continues through Aug. 4 stretching along U.S. Highway 127 through Butler, Darke and Preble Counties.
Encompassing six states and 690 miles, the sale offers a variety of great bargains, handmade crafts, unique antiques and collectibles, and “’good eats.”
There are more than 2,200 vendors along the route as well. At major vendor stops there will be a minimum of 25 vendors each. The major vendor stops in our area include:
Rustic Hill Brew Thru
9430 US-127, Greenville
Cross’s Campground
7777 US-127, Camden
(937) 452-1535
Pleasant Treasures
4020 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton
According to the event website, there will be “a mix of resellers and regular yard sales at Major Vendor Stop locations. They are high traffic so resellers like them, but you will also find regular yard sales at these locations because some people don’t live close enough to the route or their yard is not suitable for holding a yard sale.”
For more information including vendor details, route maps and lodging options visit 127YardSale.com.
