‘King James,’ a comedy about basketball fandom surrounding LeBron James, will have regional premiere in Cincinnati

“King James” will be directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin and staged in the Know Theatre’s Underground Bar.

In a news release, Know Theatre organizers said they are continuing to “push artistic boundaries” next season by providing “a lineup of thought-provoking, emotionally-resonant productions that celebrate our humanity and the ties that bind us to one another.”

The season will include such titles as “Die Hard is a Christmas Movie (Nov. 28-Dec. 21, 2025), ”Constellations" (Feb. 11-21, 2026) and “The Ravenside Occurrence” (March 27-April 18, 2026).

The Know Theatre is located at 1120 Jackson St. in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine. For more information, visit knowtheatre.com.