‘King James,’ a comedy about basketball fandom surrounding LeBron James, will have regional premiere in Cincinnati

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
3 minutes ago
The Know Theatre in Cincinnati will launch its 2025-2026 season with the regional premiere of native Cleveland playwright Rajiv Joseph’s “King James,” a story of basketball and brotherhood centered on LeBron James.

Slated for Sept. 11–27, “King James” is a two-person comedy set in a sports bar. This witty work involves die-hard Clevelanders Matt and Shawn, an unlikely pair bonded through their mutual adoration for LeBron who has just shot to superstardom with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The play covers their 12-year friendship — from LeBron’s rookie season through his 2016 NBA championship.

“King James” will be directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin and staged in the Know Theatre’s Underground Bar.

The 40-year-old James became the first player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason on Tuesday night, surpassing the mark with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-115 win over New Orleans. James is also tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history.

In a news release, Know Theatre organizers said they are continuing to “push artistic boundaries” next season by providing “a lineup of thought-provoking, emotionally-resonant productions that celebrate our humanity and the ties that bind us to one another.”

FILE -Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2016. LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader. The AP is looking back at some of his top games along the way. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

icon to expand image

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

The season will include such titles as “Die Hard is a Christmas Movie (Nov. 28-Dec. 21, 2025), ”Constellations" (Feb. 11-21, 2026) and “The Ravenside Occurrence” (March 27-April 18, 2026).

The Know Theatre is located at 1120 Jackson St. in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine. For more information, visit knowtheatre.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.