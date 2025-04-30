Breaking: 1 arrested after deputies called to gunfire in Jefferson Twp.

One person is in custody after deputies responded to a shots fired call in Jefferson Twp. Tuesday night.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Bronson Street around 10:11 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a person matching the suspect description along a wood line, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect reportedly fled when deputies confronted them but was taken into custody in a parking lot nearby.

Deputies also found a male with a possible bullet graze wound to his head.

He was uncooperative in the investigation and refused medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

A K9 responded to the area to help search for the weapon and a live round was found.

The suspect was arrested for a preliminary obstructing official business charge.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

