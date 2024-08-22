Man killed in T-bone crash in Miami County that injured 1 ID’d

By
Updated Aug 22, 2024
A Lostcreek Twp. man is dead and another person was injured after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and T-boned an SUV in Miami County.

Bruce S. Redick, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Randy Slusher said that the crash was reported at 5:04 p.m. at the intersection of Alcony-Conover Road and state Route 55 in Lostcreek Twp. west of Christiansburg.

Slusher said that a Ford F-350 was driving northbound on Alcony-Conover Road when the driver ran the stop sign and crashed into the passenger side of a Subaru Outback that was driving eastbound on Route 55.

Both vehicles went off the northeast side of the road and into the ditch, where they crashed into a backhoe, the lieutenant said.

The driver of the pickup, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Redick was the driver of the Outback.

Slusher said that the pickup driver was at fault in the crash, but the sheriff’s office said that they don’t believe impairment was a factor. He said that they believe that speed, along with the F-350 running through the stop sign caused the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

