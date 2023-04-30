1 dead, 5 hurt after crash into pole

A single-vehicle crash into a pole killed one person and injured five others overnight.
The call came in at 1:34 a.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash around Cambridge Avenue and Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Five people were sent to a local hospital with four of them having minor injuries and one in critical condition, dispatch said.
Additional details about how the crash happened is not yet available.
The Dayton Police Dept. is investigating.
