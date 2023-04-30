BreakingNews
Searchers look for missing 7-year-old at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton
1 dead, 5 hurt after crash into pole

Local News
By , Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

A single-vehicle crash into a pole killed one person and injured five others overnight.

The call came in at 1:34 a.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash around Cambridge Avenue and Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreArea districts to upgrade safety systems in school buildings

Five people were sent to a local hospital with four of them having minor injuries and one in critical condition, dispatch said.

Additional details about how the crash happened is not yet available.

The Dayton Police Dept. is investigating.

