1 dead, 5 injured in single-vehicle crash that shut down I-675 for several hours

CENTERVILLE —Centerville police say a crash at Interstate 675 southbound at Wilmington Pike killed one person and injured five.
The crash, which occurred at 3:40 a.m., involved a Ford SUV with six people inside, according to Officer John Davis, spokesman for Centerville Police Department.
“It hit the guardrail several times,” Davis said. “We haven’t determined yet whether or not they hit the bridge wall. We’re not sure.”
Everyone was taken to the hospital, he said. An unidentified male in the crash was confirmed dead and an unidentified female had life-threatening injuries, Davis said.
Four occupants of the vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The crash shut down I-675 for several hours as police worked on crash reconstruction. The road reopened around 9:40 a,m., according to police.
There’s no word yet what caused the crash, which remains under investigation, Davis said.
