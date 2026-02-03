1 identified after Dayton shooting over the weekend

Crews responded to reports of a shooting around 12 p.m. at the 1800 block of West Grand Avenue on Saturday, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said that, upon arrival at the scene, police located Vineyard and gave first aid to him.

Sheldon said that during the investigation they identified a 48-year-old suspect and located him at the 2500 block of Oakridge Drive.

At the scene, the male suspect said he had an injury he sustained earlier in the day, according to Sheldon.

“The suspect was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment and remains in custody,” Sheldon said. ”Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit continue to investigate this incident."