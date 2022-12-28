1 dead after person hit by SUV in Dayton; Wayne Avenue closed

A person is dead after a pedestrian strike was reported on Wayne Avenue in Dayton Wednesday morning.
It’s not clear if the deceased is the pedestrian.
Wayne Avenue is closed between Keowee and Wyoming streets as police investigate.
The crash was reported around 8:43 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue near Clover Street.
A vehicle hit a pole and then a person, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Explainer: Affordable housing in Ohio faces big threats, advocates say
2
Dayton to hire 30 full-time firefighters thanks to $5.8 million grant
3
1 hospitalized after oxygen tank explodes in apartment building in...
4
RTA announces free rides to end of 2022, on weekends through March 26
5
13 killed over Christmas holiday on Ohio roadways, including in...
About the Author