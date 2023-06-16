BreakingNews
GM’s $920 million DMAX expansion in Brookville means closure (or new use) of Moraine plant
X

1 dead after vehicle hits pole in Middletown

News
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole Friday morning in Middletown.

The crash was reported at 10:06 a.m. in the 4100 block of Union Road, not far from Atrium Medical Center.

One person has been pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Lebanon. No other injuries were reported.

Union Road is closed in the area.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
New Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later
2
Chipotle’s second Springfield location to open next week
3
1938 high school class ring found, returned to area family
4
Advisory issued for Buck Creek main beach due to high E. coli levels
5
Cyclists from around globe to pass through Oxford in Race Across...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top