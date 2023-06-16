1 dead after vehicle hits pole in Middletown

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole Friday morning in Middletown.
The crash was reported at 10:06 a.m. in the 4100 block of Union Road, not far from Atrium Medical Center.
One person has been pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Lebanon. No other injuries were reported.
Union Road is closed in the area.
We will update this story as more information is available.
