1 dead following early-morning shooting in Dayton

A person died following a shooting early Tuesday in Dayton.
Dayton police responded to a report of a person shot near Linden and Davis avenues around 1:40 a.m.
Officers found an injured male and began first aid, said Dayton police.
He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
In Other News
1
SUV flips in Franklin after crash into bucket truck
2
With Intel’s latest layoffs, will the Ohio plant ever be built?
3
Wright State to graduate more than 1,400 students this weekend
4
Discount clothing store to open in former Big Lots location in Trotwood
5
Deputies seeking public’s help after man shot multiple times in...
About the Author