1 dead following fiery crash in Perry Twp.

Initial reports indicated the car was smoking and a person was unable to get out, Fletcher said. As more information trickled in, crews were trying to get to the driver or get the fire put out but it was too hot and they could not do either.

“We expected to find a car inside of a home on fire, but what actually happened was that the vehicle went airborne and landed on the roof of the porch of the home and collapsed the porch as well as went rolling out through the side yard,” Fletcher said. “The vehicle was completely destroyed and there was an after fire, but it did not involve the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Fire crews arrived and we extinguished the fire.”