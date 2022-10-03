1 dead following fiery crash in Perry Twp.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house and caught fire on Westbrook Road in Perry Twp. early Sunday morning.
Kenson Bell, a 24-year-old from Brookville, was identified as the deceased by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The crash was reported at 2:29 a.m. and within six minutes crews arrived on scene, according to Brookville Fire Department Chief Ron Fletcher.
Initial reports indicated the car was smoking and a person was unable to get out, Fletcher said. As more information trickled in, crews were trying to get to the driver or get the fire put out but it was too hot and they could not do either.
“We expected to find a car inside of a home on fire, but what actually happened was that the vehicle went airborne and landed on the roof of the porch of the home and collapsed the porch as well as went rolling out through the side yard,” Fletcher said. “The vehicle was completely destroyed and there was an after fire, but it did not involve the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Fire crews arrived and we extinguished the fire.”
Bell reportedly sustained severe trauma and died at the hospital.
No one else was injured.
The cause of the crash may have involved speed, Fletcher said.
We will update this story as we learn more.
