Man dead in Centerville shooting following report of break-in

A man is dead following a shooting at a Centerville home following a report of a break-in Thursday morning.
The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, said Centerville police Officer John Davis, public information officer.
Around 4:55 a.m., a homeowner in the 9700 block of Sheehan Road reported a person was trying to break in.
“Shortly after that there was a report of a gunshot,” Davis said. “When officers arrived we found one male deceased in the residence as a result of a gunshot wound.”
Police also found a woman in the front yard.
“We have not been able to ascertain what her involvement is at this point,” Davis said. “But she was removed by medics to the hospital for issues unrelated to the shooting.”
No other injuries were reported.
Davis would not day if the man who died was the person who was breaking into the home.
“We’re not looking for any suspects,” he said. “We have everyone that was involved identified and we’re just working through getting answers to a lot of the questions we have as to what led up to the shooting.”
A family of four lives at the home. Davis said the two children are with their parents.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
